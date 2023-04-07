Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Recruit a Friend and Earn Rewards

The launch of Season 03 is just around the corner and whether you’ll be playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, there’s a lot to look forward to. In multiplayer, new maps will make their debut, while fan favorite modes Cranked and Gunfight will return. In Warzone 2, the battle royale is preparing for the return of Plunder, a fresh gulag, and Warzone 2 Ranked Play during the season. A new program is rolling out in Warzone 2 Season 03 known as Recruit a Friend and you’ll be able to unlock rewards for getting involved.

If you know somebody who hasn’t played Warzone 2 since it launched or has never played the game, now is the perfect time to invite them. Not only has there been new content and an array of updates since, but you and your friend will also earn exclusive rewards along the way.

How to Recruit a Friend in Warzone 2 Season 03

To be eligible for the Recruit a Friend program, you must have at least three hours played on Warzone 2 and have an account that’s older than 60 days. You can then invite up to three friends per season and these friends must have an Activision account that is less than seven days old or must not have played Warzone 2 in the last 60 days.

Both recruits and recruiters will earn rewards for completing challenges together. Its unknown what these challenges will be, but Activision has given the examples of playing games or completing contracts in matches. The rewards you’ll earn include two weapon blueprints which consists of one Akimbo Sidearm Blueprint and a submachine gun, alongside double XP tokens, calling cards, and more.

We don’t yet know the details about how to sign up to Recruit a Friend in Warzone 2, but players are urged to check in-game once Season 03 goes live for more details.