Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best MP5 Class for Ranked Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 is coming to a close. This season has introduced players to new Path of Ronin challenges, a fresh 6v6 multiplayer map, and the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle. The action will continue with Season 03 which will see the return of fan favorite modes such as Gunfight and Cranked, roll out Ranked Play in Warzone 2, and more. While we wait for the next big content drop, you may want to try out an MP5 class in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play.

The Vaznev-9K is the meta submachine gun in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play and its the close-quarter option used by the pros. However, if you want to switch it up a little, the MP5 is a viable choice. To get the most out of the weapon, this build will focus on increasing mobility and handling, resulting in a fast and snappy close range gun.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play MP5 class

Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Stock: LM Stockless Mod

Get your new class off to a strong start with the Bruen Cubic Comp muzzle, improving both horizontal and vertical recoil control. Pairing this with the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel will boost your aiming idle stability, while the Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip is useful for raising recoil control when you’re on the move. Finally, the LM Stockless Mod is the key to enhanced mobility as it increases movement, sprint to fire, and aim down sight speeds, as well as adding greater recoil control at the hip.

As only four of the five attachment slots are used on this build, you can add an extra attachment if you prefer. However, this may hinder mobility or accuracy and recoil. When you’re selecting a secondary weapon, the X12 is a strong pistol due to its mobility and fire rate. With your new MP5 class, you’re guaranteed to turn heads in your next Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play match.