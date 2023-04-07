CD Projekt Red Goes Into The Technical Details Behind Cyberpunk 2077’s DLSS 3 & Overdrive Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 was a majorly anticipated video game that, despite the several delays CD Projekt Red had put on the production, the game still launched in a major disaster. Many bugs and performance issues likely caused quite a bit of future updates to be killed off. Instead, the focus was getting Cyberpunk 2077 into a stable build that met developer expectations. It took quite a long time to get there, but now, players are suggesting to those who initially gave up on the title to give it another chance. The game turned itself around, and players are finding it well worth the purchase today.

While CD Projekt Red is not keen on the idea of releasing more than one expansion now, we do know that Cyberpunk 2077 is not a dead IP. We already know that another installment is in the works, and while new content expansions are just reserved for Phantom Liberty, there has been a few significant updates to the game itself. For instance, one of the next major updates to hit this title will be the Overdrive Mode. We highlighted this update earlier in the week, but essentially it’s providing full ray tracing to the game. If you haven’t already seen the preview of this setting, it’s quite an astonishing enhancement to visuals.

This full ray tracing mode, alongside the DLSS 3 update that came earlier in the year, makes for not only a more visually appealing game but also a title that won’t be bogged down with frame drops. To some, this is pure magic, and the fact that we can get these visuals now and a stable FPS is quite an incredible feat. However, if you’re more inclined to know the inner workings of these settings, then there is a video upload series that might be of interest. CD Projekt Red is calling it Behind The Settings.

In the first episode of Behind The Settings, Joao Pedro De Mello, the senior player experience specialist for CD Projekt Red, spoke with graphics programmer Cezary Bella and global art director Jakub Knapik, about both the DLSS 3, along with the new Overdrive Mode coming into Cyberpunk 2077. With the video being about fifteen minutes long, this episode is all about explaining both of the settings mentioned and how they provide a better overall experience for players. You can check that out in the video we have embedded above.

Meanwhile, those more interested in the upcoming expansion will find news hitting the public this June. CD Projekt Red had already alerted followers that Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will get a new showcase soon. Of course, so far, we know that this expansion will be launching at some point this year, and when it does, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, along with the PlayStation 5.