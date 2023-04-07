AEW Fight Forever Is “Basically Ready”

Don’t you hate it when a video game that you want out right now somehow gets delayed over and over again? That, sadly, is the tale of AEW Fight Forever. The game was announced during one of the companies’ “prime years” years ago and still hasn’t come out. We’ve had trailers and promos for it, and it’s been at gaming conventions and won awards, but it still hasn’t been released. Many rumors came out that it was because of the game’s quality. But then it was revealed that a fight with the ESRB led to the delay that we’re still waiting on.

In short, the original version of the game took inspiration from how the wrestling company handles their matches and thus could have blood spray everywhere in the ring. While that would be accurate to AEW matches, especially ones with Jon Moxley, that would’ve given the game an “M” rating. That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world, but it was clear that AEW wanted the title to be more “accessible” to everyone, so they had to do multiple versions that toned down the violence until the ESRB gave it a “T” rating.

Fast forward to now, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter dropped some information about the game that might bring hope to fans who want it sooner rather than later:

WON: The AEW Fight Forever video game is basically ready and it’s just now up to the business people to build to the release date. pic.twitter.com/kTGVegHEf4 — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 7, 2023

So yes, if this is to be believed, the game is ready for release, and they simply need to make the marketing campaign for release. Due to this, there will be much speculation about a potential release date, and there are some theories about when it could arrive.

The biggest theory is that they’ll release AEW Fight Forever near their next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. That would be at the end of May, giving the team time to build up the game on both their TV programs and online.

If that is the case, we’ll likely get a release date drop soon.

The positive thing about this delay is that this likely means the DLC for the title has been worked on during the “downtime.” If true, that means we could get the first DLC wave within the summer and the others not long after that.

Given the momentum that AEW has been riding in 2022 and 2023, they want this game to do well, and fans want that too. But we won’t know if they succeeded until the game arrives.