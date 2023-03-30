Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion Will Get New Details This June

Cyberpunk 2077 fans have been waiting on the upcoming expansion of the game. CD Projekt Red dropped the ball when it came to delivering the base game, and with it came the cost of likely plenty of DLCs the studio might have brought out. So instead of getting new expansions to keep us in Night City longer, CD Projekt Red is only delivering one expansion, and that’s Phantom Liberty. We only got little snippets of trailer footage for this expansion, and for a good while now, the studio has remained quiet on the topic. But that’s going to change as players can expect new details to come out this June.

Announced on the official Cyberpunk 2077 video game Twitter account, CD Projekt Red highlighted Phantom Liberty. According to the tweet, the expansion will have a new set of updates starting in June, and that should hopefully provide a release date. Likewise, there wasn’t a date attached to when we could expect the next set of updates regarding the expansion. For instance, this June, we have E3 2023 if it’s not canceled. Likewise, there’s also the Summer Games Fest event which might be another media event that CD Projekt Red could use to highlight the game.

Exciting news, chooms: in June we’ll start to share more information about the #PhantomLiberty expansion. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/AePD1pWhxP — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 30, 2023

At any rate, for those who might not have followed the expansion since it was announced, this DLC would add a new area into Night City. We’re once again stepping into the role of V, where a new conflict emerges in the Pacifica Combat Zone. This actually brings V to leading the New United States of America. While it also looks like Johnny Silverhand will be making a return, it also will be bringing a new character into the mix with Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the NUSA. A bit more star power is being added into the game as well, with Idris Elba taking on the role of portraying Solomon Reed.

At any rate, we’re still left waiting for the game expansion to arrive in the marketplace. So far, the developers have only supplied a 2023 launch window. With that said, we do know that when the Phantom Liberty expansion launches into the marketplace, we’ll only find it available on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. This means those that are on last-generation hardware will only have the base game of Cyberpunk 2077 to enjoy. That could also help for a smoother launch as we’re sure that CD Projekt Red will want to avoid a rough launch with this expansion. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Phantom Liberty in the video we have embedded above.