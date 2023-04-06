Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best MP7 Class for Ranked Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 is coming to a close. This season has introduced players to new Path of Ronin challenges, a fresh 6v6 multiplayer map, and the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle. The action will continue with Season 03 which is expected to bring back fan favorite modes such as Gunfight and Cranked, roll out Ranked Play in Warzone 2, and more. While we wait for the content drop, you may want to try out an MP7 class in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play.

The Vaznev-9K is the meta submachine gun in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play and its the close-quarter option used by the pros. However, if you want to switch it up a little, the MP7 is a viable choice. Predominantly, this class will focus on enhancing speed, while taking accuracy and recoil into account.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play MP7 class

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Firstly, the Bruen Pendulum muzzle raises the vertical and horizontal recoil control of your MP7. Pairing this alongside the Edge-47 Grip will improve the aiming stability and recoil stabilization for better handling and accuracy.

The remaining attachments focus on mobility, an important feature when you’re taking on the submachine gun role. Equipping the Demo RXT stock will increase sprint speed, aim down sight speed, as well as crouch movement speed. Then, the Schlager Soldier Grip continues to boost sprint to fire and aim down sight speeds, for a snappy and agile build. Although the 30 Round magazine reduces your magazine ammunition capacity, you’ll trade less ammo for even more movement, aim down sight, sprint, and reload speeds.

In terms of a secondary weapon, the X12 is a strong pistol in terms of mobility and fire rate. With your new MP7 class, you’re guaranteed to turn heads in your next Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play match.