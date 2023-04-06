Fallout 4 New Vegas 2 Files Surfaced Online Leaving Fans Guessing What’s Coming Next

Fallout fans have been waiting on the next mainline installment to make its way out into the public, but it might be a good while before that happens. With that said, even though Bethesda is working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, new files surfacing online has fans excited for a potential Fallout announcement. If you haven’t caught the news already, it seems that files were added to the Steam Depot for Fallout 4. What makes this more exciting is that the files named within the depot were “newvegas2” which has sparked quite a bit of attention online.

Thanks to SteamDB, players can get a look at when a game is updated with files. Once developers give the green light, the depot will eventually allow players to download these files for their games. However, Fallout 4 received files referencing New Vegas 2, which has caused some attention to be placed on Bethesda. Now it’s reported by Clutchpoints.com, that these files have since been removed. Speculation is that perhaps this was a mistake, a late April Fools joke, or perhaps files that the developer didn’t realize would be spotted publicly. Whatever the case might be, it has left players with plenty of questions left unanswered.

The actual update to Fallout 4 Depot is nothing too surprising. While this game was released in 2015, we knew that a next-generation update was coming this year. But again, Fallout New Vegas is an even older title. This game launched in 2010 and wasn’t a title that Bethesda developed. Instead, the production was given over to Obsidian Entertainment. Since then, the game has been highly regarded by fans as the best installment of the entire franchise, with Obsidian Entertainment previously noting their interest in returning to the franchise if given a chance.

Well, now that both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda are under the Xbox umbrella, that could soon be a reality. Perhaps this is just a tease of what’s to come in the future, but again it might be a good while before we see this installment. If this is really a sequel installment coming from Obsidian Entertainment, we know that there are a couple of productions in the works right now at the studio, including Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. At any rate, we’ll simply have to wait for the next-generation update to land on Fallout 4 to see if there are any references to a New Vegas 2.