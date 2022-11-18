Fallout: New Vegas Director Could See Himself “Working on [Fallout] Again”

Josh Sawyer has been in the news quite a bit this week. That’s understandable as well with the recent release of Pentiment. Pentiment has been praised for its beautiful art style and incredible narrative. Narrative brilliance is nothing new to both Josh Sawyer and Obsidian Entertainment though. With the success of titles like The Outer Worlds and Fallout: New Vegas, Obsidian has firmly planted its flag in the proverbial storytelling grass. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games, Josh Sawyer, Director of Pentiment, expressed his eagerness to return to the Fallout universe and explore the possibilities of a Fallout: New Vegas 2.

Speaking on Kinda Funny Games, Sawyer said “I love Fallout, I love the setting, I could see myself working on it again but, you know, we’ll see where the future takes me.” Fans of Fallout: New Vegas have been itching for a sequel for over a decade. Speaking on a possible location Sawyer noted “California or the Midwest would be very interesting. Obviously, I have to be passionate about it as a director, but also that the team is really excited about and also that works within the larger idea of the IP.”

Given the gap between Fallout games currently, with Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 set to make their releases before Fallout 5, New Vegas 2 could be a perfect way for Fallout fans to scratch that wasteland itch in the interim period. Despite there being speculation surrounding a New Vegas 2 after Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda Softworks, Obisian’s availability to work on the title might be another story. The company is currently working on two huge RPG titles at the moment including Avowed and the highly anticipated The Outer Worlds 2.

Fallout: New Vegas certainly has a chance of being revisited again however given the success Obsidian has been seeing recently with Pentiment receiving great critic and user scores on both Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC recently. The original title is still getting a lot of amazing mods from fans too so maybe we might even see a fan-made interpretation in the future. It’s amazing to see the love for Fallout: New Vegas considering at one point it was only scheduled to be an expansion for Fallout 3.

Fallout New Vegas is currently available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Source: ComicBook