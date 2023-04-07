Rumor: Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways DLC Coming This Year

There is now a new rumor about Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Separate Ways DLC.

Dusk Golem tweeted that Separate Ways should be coming out before the year ends. This is not speculation, Dusk confirmed it. But we’ll get into what he said.

Dusk started by making these tweets explaining the situation with the DLC:

“One thing I’ll say is the wait for Separate Ways DLC for Resident Evil 4 Remake is it won’t be as long as the RE8 DLC, very different situations.

RE8 DLC was only really decided to be a thing after RE8 came out, long wait time was because it was all developed after the game was already out.

Separate Ways was plotted to give main attention to the main game during dev, with a smaller team working on Separate Ways during its course, to then bump up the SW team after work was done.

Unless some unforeseen development hurdles, should be this year.”

When prodded about making these supposed speculation, Dusk Golem made this reply:

“Because I know it for a fact and been saying this for a while.”

Dusk Golem got into it in that thread, but for those of us who know he’s a legitimate source, it’s enough to confirm that the Resident Evil developers are also working with that timetable.

Separate Ways is a five chapter expansion added to Resident Evil 4 after the initial GameCube release. It is available in all the ports of the original game, except for the VR experience.

Separate Ways sees you playing as Ada Wong. Essentially, it covers all the events in Resident Evil 4 from Ada’s perspective. This expansion does address some plot holes and offers a clearer picture of what was going on outside Leon’s perspective.

Ada, of course, was not there working for herself, but under the orders of Albert Wesker. This gives us a better perspective of the old villain’s plans, as well as where Ada stepped in to play Leon’s guardian angel without his knowledge.

With all the different tweaks Resident Evil 4 Remake made to the original game’s story, it will certainly be interesting to see what changes Capcom has planned to Ada’s side of the story as well.

We had just reported that Resident Evil 4 Remake’s The Mercenaries went live without Ada as a playable character. Does Capcom have bigger plans with Ada that she isn’t available to play just quite yet?

Resident Evil 4 Remake is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows via Steam.