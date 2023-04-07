Resident Evil 4 Remake’s The Mercenaries Goes Live Without Ada Or Wesker

They could be paid DLC later, or they could have just been delayed to get players to play longer.

Resident Evil 4 Remake The Mercenaries is now live in some regions, but there seem to be some omissions.

The Mercenaries has been added as free DLC to Resident Evil 4 Remake, but the list of playable characters is a bit smaller than expected.

Starting out with Leon, you have to earn A rank or higher to unlock the next character. Luis is the first unlock, followed by Krauser, and finally, Hunk.

So, of course, the missing characters here are Ada Wong, and the series’ big baddie, Albert Wesker. Insider Gaming speculates that the two will be added later as paid DLC. But Capcom is just as likely to have decided to release those characters later. If the idea is to keep players playing longer, that delay would put advanced and less skilled players on a more even field.

The reason we anticipated Ada and Wesker being playable in Mercenaries is they were all playable in the original Mercenaries Mode, in the original releases of Resident Evil 4.

Original players can attest that the mode plays about the same way as it did in the original. You build up a body count per stage by pulling off combos, you pick up treasure chests scattered in each stage to give you bonus time, at the end of each stage you get scored, and those scores determine if you unlock the next playable character.

Each playable character in The Mercenaries also has unique attributes, so if you really enjoy Resident Evil 4 Remake’s gameplay, this is the mode where you master those skills in rapid order.

For example, Krauser’s special attack, which you earn after earning a specific meter, sees Krauser pull out his infected arm to hack enemies to death. On the other hand, the Hunk has a very simple looking but useful melee move. If you pull off Hunk’s neckbreaker, it snaps an enemy’s neck and guarantees a kill every time.

Insider Gaming also noted that this incarnation of The Mercenaries now has microtransactions. Upgrade tickets are needed to power up your weapons. If you want, you can pay a total of $ 10 to get five upgrade tickets, but you can also collect the spinels in game to do the same thing.

While not required, you can see how this incentive is going to get a lot of players to pay up to enjoy those upgrades immediately. If you’re waiting for your favorite characters to be playable later, you could be easily swayed to buy in the meantime. Players might even pay more than they would have if The Mercenaries was priced as retail DLC.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Windows via Steam. You can watch the announce trailer below.