Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: What is the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering?

The launch of Season 03 is just days away and whether you’ll be playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, there’s a lot to look forward to. In multiplayer, new maps will make their debut, while fan favorite modes Cranked and Gunfight will return. In Warzone 2, the battle royale is preparing for the return of Plunder, a fresh gulag, and Warzone 2 Ranked Play during the season. A new battle pass will be available with Season 03 known as BlackCell which is packed to the brim with content.

The BlackCell is set to replace the Battle Pass Bundle. The new battle pass will include over 7,000 CoD points of value and have a range of extra content up for grabs such as a weapon blueprint, operator skins, and faster ways to progress through the tiers.

What is in the BlackCell battle pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

When you purchase the BlackCell option, you’ll be able to unlock all the content that is in the base battle pass, as well as more exclusive rewards:

Access to the full Season 03 Battle Pass and 20 Tier Skips (25 on PlayStation)

1,100 COD Points instantly awarded

Up to 1,400 COD Points awarded throughout the Battle Pass

A BlackCell Operator, attired in an imposing animated Camo skin

A Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Vehicle Skin, and Finishing Move

An exclusive BlackCell Sector within the Battle Pass AO serves as an alternative starting location

Immediate unlocking of adjacent Battle Pass Sectors to the BlackCell Sector

Additional, BlackCell-only Battle Pass content: Every Season 03 Battle Pass Sector with an Operator Skin has a BlackCell variant (12 Skins in total) to unlock

You can still purchase the regular battle pass for 1,100 CoD points, but as you may expect, the BlackCell option will come at a heftier price. The BlackCell offering is priced at $29.99 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.