Super Mario Bros Movie Track Gets Music Video With Jack Black

There are many things in the Super Mario Bros Movie that you likely didn’t expect to happen. One of them is Chris Pratt voicing Mario, which many fans are still unhappy about. Another thing you likely didn’t expect to happen was the massive box office that the film is apparently on its way toward. Many felt it would do ok, but especially after the critics panned it, some felt the movie might underperform. Yet now it’s on the path to overperforming, which will make Nintendo and Illumination happy. However, the biggest surprise of them all might just be that the film features a ballad sung by Bowser.

Spoilers for the Super Mario Bros Movie ahead, so if you haven’t seen the movie, you should stop reading now!

Still here? Ok then. In the movie, Bowser does a musical number talking about his adoration and love for Princess Peach. The song itself isn’t profound, but what else would you expect from someone like Bowser? Regardless of his musical talent, the voice actor behind him, Jack Black, took things to the next level in a music video that dropped today.

In it, Jack Black sings the song “Peaches” while being very Jack Black in how he acts and ‘performs’ it for the crew that is watching. It’s very hard to describe, so you probably should just watch it for yourself:

Why does this music video matter? On a large scale, it doesn’t. It’s another tool to help hype up the movie. But if you look beyond that, you get to see the dedication of the man that is Jack Black. He’s always been someone who gives his all to his roles, whether funny, serious, adult-themed or meant for kids.

Throughout the movie’s promotion, Jack Black has been the most vocal about things and has done his best to hype the movie up. He’s done interviews, he was at Comic-Cons promoting it and even went to the red carpet premiere in a Bowser suit. The music video might be the cherry on top that shows his dedication to the role.

Not-so-ironically, it was Jack Black’s performance as Bowser that most critics agreed was one of the film’s best parts. They were fine with criticizing everyone else, including Pratt as Mario, but they didn’t dare touch Black’s Bowser because of the energy and performance he put into it.

No doubt, many fans will want a movie sequel to hear more of Jack Black being Jack Black as he plays Bowser.