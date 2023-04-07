Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mercenaries Mode – How to Unlock Luis

With the introduction of the new Mercenaries Mode into Resident Evil 4 Remake, players have the chance to play as characters from the game’s main story that aren’t Leon as they attempt to rack up a lot of points and survive the fun arcade horde mode. One of these characters is Luis, the lovable former Umbrella scientist. While players are able to play as Luis, he isn’t available immediately and needs to be unlocked, so allow me to tell you how! This guide will tell players how to unlock Luis as a playable character in the Mercenaries Mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The Red9 Pistol Free | Best Handgun Location | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Village Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Complete All Castle Requests | Merchant Quests Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Castle Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Treasures | Village Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Get The LE 5 SMG & CQBR Assault Rifle | Weapon Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Where To Find All Clockwork Castellans | Collectible Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Exclusive Weapon Perks | Fully Upgraded Guns Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Find All Small Keys | Locations Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: A Masterpiece Achievement Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Astute Appraiser Achievement Guide

How To Unlock LuisIn Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries Mode

In order to unlock Luis, you must first play as Mercenaries Mode’s default, character Leon. Playing as Leon, players must achieve at least an A rank on any of the stages available in the new arcade horde mode. Once you achieve an A rank while playing as Leon, Luis will become a playable character with his own loadout of weapons and his own special ability. Players that decide to play as Luis will find that he plays much differently from Leon as where the special agent is able to take on enemies from just about any range, Luis likes to keep his distance. Luis relies on long-range encounters and isn’t too good up close, with a Boot Knife being his only melee weapon. Despite this weak close-quarters weapon, he does have a decent mid to close-range option in the powerful Red-9 pistol while his SR M1903 sniper rifle is used to take out enemies before they even get a chance to get close.

Just like the other characters that are playable in Mercenaries, Luis has a unique Mayhem Mode ability. Mayhem Mode is a special ability that you can activate whenever the bar at the bottom of the screen is filled. The ability is unique for each character and can really turn the tide if you find yourself getting overrun or simply want to rack up a giant combo. For Luis’ ability, he gains a slight speed boost and will be able to place down bundles of dynamite on the ground that will detonate after a short period of time or when shot.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks for Resident Evil 4 Remake.

More Resident Evil 4 Remake Guides:

Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Explained | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Play on Mad Chainsaw Mode | Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo: How to Get the TMP Submachine Gun | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Full Achievement and Trophy List | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Parry | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Perform Melee/Grapple Moves | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Quick Turn | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Hexagonal Emblem Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Combination Lock Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Crystal Marble Puzzle Solution Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Del Lago Boss Fight Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Church Insignia Key Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Save Hewie the Dog | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Do the Del Lago Easter Egg | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Village | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Village Sequence | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Stained Glass Church Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Tips on How to Survive the Cabin | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bella Sisters Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bitores Méndez Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Treasury Four Swords Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Lithographic Stone Tile Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Dining Hall Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Headless Statue Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ashley Section Walkthrough | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Grandfather Clock Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Mausoleum Lantern Puzzle Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Verdugo Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: El Gigante Duo Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Beat The Krauser Knife Battle | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Ramón Salazar Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Electronic Lock Puzzles Solution | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Jack Krauser Boss Guide | Resident Evil 4 Remake: Osmund Saddler Boss Guide