Call of Duty: Warzone 2- When is Plunder Returning?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 03 is live with a range of fresh content. There are two new weapons, a Trophy Hunt in-game event, and much more to get stuck into. Plunder has been confirmed to be making its return in Warzone 2. The mode became a fan favorite in the first iteration of the battle royale as it provided a different way of playing the game. Apart from the main objective, players found Plunder a useful way to quickly and efficiently level up weapons. If you’re waiting for the arrival of Plunder, this guide has everything you need to know about the upcoming mode.

In a match of Plunder, players have to gather as much cash as possible and the first squad to collect $2 million is the winner. There are many ways to earn cash, from completing contracts, looting, and clearing Blacksites and Strongholds.

When will Plunder be added to Warzone 2?

According to an Activision blog, Plunder will return to Warzone 2 during Season 03. Although an exact date hasn’t been given, this usually means that it will arrive with Season 03 Reloaded. The mid-season update is expected to roll out around May 10, but this hasn’t yet been confirmed.

An array of new features will be in ‘Plunder 2.0,’ including in-game events, buy station changes, and many more features. Exclusive to Plunder buy stations is Credit Cards that return 10% cash back on all purchases when you acquire one. Also, you can purchase Life Insurance and save 50% of the cash on hand when you get eliminated.

There are four events that can happen during a Plunder match, Blood Money, Cannon Fodder, Contractor, or Choke Hold. Blood Money is the only event revealed so far, rewarding players with double cash for eliminating and looting other operators.

That’s all there is to know about when Plunder will arrive in Warzone 2 and what it will involve. More details are expected to be announced as Season 03 continues to progress.