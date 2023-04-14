LawBreakers Might Be Getting Revived

LawBreakers didn’t do well when it launched into the marketplace. This was a title that was launched in 2017 by the development studio Boss Key Productions. Essentially, it was a new hero shooter that would attempt to compete against the likes of Overwatch. But after seeing players drop the game relatively quickly into its launch, the title would find its servers shut down by 2018. Unfortunately, that eventually also led to the end of Boss Key Productions, which Cliff Bleszinski co-founded.

Before starting his own studio, Cliff had been in the video game industry for decades and helped with franchises such as Unreal Tournament and Gears of War. After LawBreakers shut down alongside the studio itself, Cliff mainly stepped out of video games, but that might be changing. Today we’re finding out that Cliff has tweeted out stating that he recently heard from lawyers about LawBreakers. Unfortunately, nothing more was stated about what this could mean for the IP and potentially his involvement with the game production.

Just got a text from my lawyer about…



LawBreakers.



Stay tuned. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 13, 2023

Regardless, Cliff might be hesitant on the game project as he followed up shortly after about the previous attempt to get the game in a thriving state. For instance, the famed developer pointed out that plenty of players were rooting for the game to fail and would only later support the title after it was killed off. Of course, we don’t know just what this future for the LawBreakers IP holds. Instead, Cliff Bleszinski only tells followers they’ll have to stay tuned.

If this is a revival of the IP with Nexon publishing it, we wonder who might be developing the new game. We also wonder if this could bring Boss Key Productions back from the grave. At any rate, we’ll simply have to wait for the game announcement to make its way out to the general public. Furthermore, if you missed out on the original game and wanted a bit more insight into the gameplay and our impressions, we have you covered.

Embedded below, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage of LawBreakers. Essentially, this is our video series where we showcase some gameplay footage and give our overall impressions of our time in the game. Of course, this is gameplay from when the title first launched into the game and not something you can pick up today. But that will at least give you a little more insight into the LawBreakers game.