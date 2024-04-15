LawBreakers Is Returning From The Grave Unofficially

LawBreakers was a game that might have made a bit of a splash initially but died out quickly. If you don’t recall, this FPS hero shooter came out in 2017. The game didn’t live on very long, as it was shut down just a year later. But you might have another chance to enjoy this game with players online. That’s all due to a small team working to bring this game back up through makeshift servers.

This game is so notable because it comes from Boss Key Productions. For those who might not be familiar with the studio, this is the company started by Cliff Bleszinski, from Gears of War fame. Now, Boss Key Productions didn’t have a long life either. It was started in 2014 and then became defunct in 2018. LawBreakers was Cliff’s first go with the studio, and now, thanks to Game Informer, we’re finding out that the game is coming back unofficially.

The project is being dubbed RELB, and the team is using fake servers to allow the game client to connect. This does require a patch for your game, and then that should give players the ability to start connecting online once again. Of course, this is still an ongoing project, so it might take a bit before everything works as intended.

Still, it’s great to see that even Cliff Bleszinski is giving the thumbs up on this project existing. Cliff took to X and unveiled that LawBreakers is making a return. They directed that fans who are interested in getting into this game project will want to join in on RELB’s Discord server. Again, this is just a fan project and not the official return of LawBreakers.

Meanwhile, Cliff Bleszinski has parted ways from the game industry. Instead, they have embarked on various other ventures. With that said, they have noted interest in returning to the Gears of War franchise as an adviser. It doesn’t appear Microsoft has reached out to help aid in the continuation of the Gears franchise. Furthermore, we’re left waiting to see just when the next installment to the Gears franchise will make an appearance. Recently, we reported on a rumor that suggested there could very well be a new installment revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase this June.