Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best FJX Imperium (Intervention) Class

A new season means fresh weapons are available to unlock and level up and Season 03 is no different. The FJX Imperium has joined the sniper rifle category and veteran Call of Duty fans may recognize the weapon. If you want to take the FJX Imperium to your next Modern Warfare 2 match, this guide has got you covered with a class that can dominate on every map.

The FJX Imperium is better known as the fan favorite Intervention sniper rifle from Modern Warfare 2 (2009.) You can unlock the gun for free through the Season 03 battle pass by using your battle pass tokens to work through the various sectors until you reach the weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 FJX Imperium (Intervention) class

Stock: FJX LUX-7

FJX LUX-7 Carry Handle: Field-Wrapped Handle

Field-Wrapped Handle Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast

FJX Blast Ammunition: .408 Explosive

Ultimately, this class aims to improve speed, allowing for quick kills at all ranges. The FJX LUX-7 stock begins by raising aim down sight speed and sprint to fire speed, while increasing the overall handling of the weapon with a boost to aiming stability. The Field-Wrapped Handle is another useful attachment for enhancing aim down sight and movement speeds, while the Skull-40 rear grip maximizes these features.

Equipping the FJX Blast quickens the rechambering speed of the sniper rifle, perfect for quickscoping. Last but certainly not least, the .408 Explosive ammunition is a deadly attachment as it has an explosive impact and provides you with greater damage range, resulting in more one-shot kills.

As the FJX Imperium is best suited to fights at range in Modern Warfare 2, you should use it alongside a secondary weapon that can clutch up in close-quarter combat. The X13 is currently one of the best pistol options in multiplayer.