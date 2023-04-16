Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Cranked Game Mode Explained

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a bunch of new content has been added to the FPS title which includes new weapons, cosmetics, and even several fan-favorite game modes making their debut in the game. One of these returning modes is known as Cranked, a mode that first made its debut in 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts and is inspired by the Jason Statham-starring film Crank. This mode takes the familiar Team Deathmatch mode and adds an element of extra danger that quickens the pace of the entire match. This guide will provide a full breakdown of the Cranked game mode in Modern Warfare 2.

Cranked Game Mode Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As said before, Cranked is a mode that builds on Team Deathmatch by introducing the appropriately named “Cranked” mechanic into the classic mode. Players that eliminate another player will become “Cranked,” meaning that they will have increased movement speed, aim down sight speed, and reload speed. Players can remain Cranked as long as they continue to get enemy eliminations and will reset up death. There is a catch, however: players that are Cranked will be placed on a 30-second timer. Getting a kill will restart this timer, but if a player fails to get an elimination before the timer hits zero, they will explode and be killed instantly. This is where the high-risk, high-reward nature of the mode comes in as players will need to constantly be engaging with enemies to remain Cranked. Luckily, assists for kills, while not awarding players with becoming Cranked, will also restart the Cranked timer, meaning players won’t be exploding because teammates stole a kill.

When it comes to scoring points in Cranked, the game functions in an almost identical way to Team Deathmatch where an elimination will give a point to a player’s team. The only added wrinkle here is that players that are Cranked will be awarded 2 points for their team. Because of this ability to get multiple points very quickly, the game mode’s score limit is doubled from the regular Team Deathmatch mode, with the first team reaching 150 points or having the most points when the time expires being declared the winner!

