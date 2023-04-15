MW2 and Warzone 2: How to Switch Between Manual and Automatic Battle Pass Pathing

The launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 made various updates to the battle pass. You can either work through the free version or purchase the new BlackCell battle pass with heaps more exclusive content to customise your profile, operator, and weaponry. Also, there is a new way of unlocking the content you’ve earned with manual or automatic battle pass pathing in MW2 and Warzone 2. If you’re wondering how to toggle to the option you want, this guide has got you covered

In the first two seasons of MW2 and Warzone 2, players could work through the battle pass by using battle pass tokens to individually unlock an array of goodies in the various sectors. However, Season 03 has introduced a new mechanic that does all the hard work for you.

How to select either manual or automatic battle pass pathing in MW2 and Warzone 2

Whether you prefer to enable the manual or automatic feature, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps:

Select the battle pass tab from the MW2 or Warzone 2 main lobby screen

Where your battle pass tokens are shown in the bottom right of the screen, there will be a toggle option that says “Auto” or Manual.”

Once you click on the toggle, a bar will appear that gives you the options “On” or “Off”

Choose “On” if you want the game to automatically unlock your content as you play, or select “Off” if you want to unlock the rewards yourself

If you want to choose what content you unlock first, you should enable manual pathing so you can pick up the items you want. You can always switch to automatic if you change your mind later down the line by following the same steps.