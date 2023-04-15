Fortnite: How to Complete Coachella Quests and Earn Free Rewards

Fortnite’s crossover with Coachella is back. To get involved with the celebrations, you can customize your profile with a range of vibrant rewards and the best part about it is that they’re free. However, rewards are locked behind a page of quests and this year, you can keep track of each challenge by logging in to the dedicated Fortnite x Coachella website.

Coachella quests are available to complete on Coachella Island which is full of interesting mini games and activities. The first set of quests went live in-game on April 14, while the second set will begin on April 21. The event will only last until April 28, so you haven’t got long to get your hands on the rewards that are up for grabs.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Jaeger’s Family Basement | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Unlock Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger Skin and Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears | Fortnite: Specialist Characters | Locations and Abilities | Fortnite: Where to Collect Golden Eggs | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Every New Reality Augment | v24.10 Update | Fortnite: How to get Free Rewards With Spring Breakout Quests | Fortnite: Kinetic Blade Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat the Highcard Boss | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Grind Rails and How to Use Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All New Skins in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass |

All Fortnite Coachella quests and rewards

Here is a list of the Coachella Quests that are available to complete in-game:

Soar in the Sky Stream at Coachella Island (36000m in distance)

Use a spray at Coachella Island

Launch Fireworks at Coachella Island (3)

Hop on Jump Pads at Coachella Island (1)

Collect Coins around Coachella Island (5)

Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Speedrun at Coachella Island (4)

You’ll earn 15,000 XP for each Coachella quest you complete and work towards unlocking the following cosmetics:

Coachella Sunset Spray (Earnable from either the first or second set of quests)

Cact-eye Emoticon (Earnable from either the first or second set of quests)

Hi-Fi Cacti Spray (Earnable from the second set of quests only)

Look At The Sky Lobby Track (Earnable from the second set of quests only)

Coachella Island Loading Screen (Ride a vehicle in Battle Royale or Zero Build modes for 1,000m in distance)

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking Coachella rewards in Fortnite. To avoid disappointment, remember that you only have until April 28 to get all the cosmetics.