Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – Trophy Hunt Event Explained

The first part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 3 doesn’t only include new maps, weapons, and Operators, but also an all-new event that gives players the opportunity to unlock rewards similar to the two different Path of the Ronin events from Season 2. This Trophy Hunt Event tasks players with collecting tokens from fallen enemies, allowing them to trade in these coins for exclusive items and cosmetics. This guide will provide a full explanation and breakdown of the Trophy Hunt Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Trophy Hunt Event Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Trophy Hunt Event exists throughout every mode of both Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. The event introduces a new item called a Trophy, a coin with a golden skull in the middle that can be dropped by enemies when a player is eliminated., similar to a dog tag in Kill Confirmed. Once the coin is dropped, players will need to collect the coin to add them to their collection. In non-round-based modes such as Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, etc., players will need to manually collect the Trophy by running up to it and picking it up. Meanwhile, in round-based modes like Search & Destroy and Cyber Attack, these trophies will be instantly banked upon killing an enemy. Players must complete their match to have the Trophies collected during the game added to their banked total.

Each game has a limit of Trophies that can be collected per match, with regular 6v6 matches only allowing you to get 6 Trophies in a single game while 10v10 gives you 10. The large-scale Battle modes like Invasion and Ground War also cap out at 10 Trophies. The most Trophies players can get in a single match are found in Warzone 2.0. In Resurgence, Battle Royale, and DMZ, players can collect up to 12 Trophies in a single match and these tokens can be dropped by both players and AI enemies. But there is a catch: Players will not bank their Trophies just by picking them up. In order to add the tokens collected during a Warzone match to your total, you will either need to win a game of Battle Royale, extract from DMZ, or bank the Trophies at an upload station found across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, shown on the map below.

With the Trophies collected, players can go over to the Event tab on the main menu to find the 15 items that can be bought with these tokens. Each one comes with its own price tag and ranges from Battle Pass Tier Skips, cosmetics, and even Weapon Blueprints. NOTE: THE FULL LIST OF REWARDS IS NOT UNLOCKED YET. THE FINAL ROW OF REWARDS WILL UNLOCK ON APRIL 26. THIS GUIDE WILL BE UPDATED TO REFLECT THIS UPDATE.

Below is the full breakdown of all of the rewards and their prices found in the Trophy Hunt Event:

Spade Sunset Emblem: 15 Trophies

Enhanced Vision Calling Card: 15 Trophies

Double Battle Pass XP Token: 30 Trophies

1 Battle Pass Tier Skip : 30 Trophies

Mud Skirt Heavy Tank Vehicle Skin : 30 Trophies

Valeria’s Stare : 30 Trophies

Bleed Out Weapon Sticker: 30 Trophies

A Plan Forms Loading Screen: 30 Trophies

Trophy Hunter Charm: 30 Trophies

Track and Kill Gun Screen: 30 Trophies

Venom Strike M13B Weapon Blueprint: 100 Trophies

Trophy Hunt Master: 1000 Trophies

UNLOCKED ON APRIL 26

UNLOCKED ON APRIL 26

UNLOCKED ON APRIL 26

UNLOCKED ON APRIL 26

UNLOCKED ON APRIL 26

UNLOCKED ON APRIL 26

There are two Mastery unlocks in this event as well, with the first one being an Operator Skin for Rose which is unlocked when a player unlocks 10 items from the event while the other is an Operator Skin for König unlocked when 15 items are unlocked.

The Trophy Hunt Event will be active until the Season 3 Reloaded Update with the countdown on the screen saying that Trophies will no longer be earnable through gameplay on May 9. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

