Wildfrost: How Do Injuries Work | Tips & Tricks Guide

Don’t let the gorgeous art in Wildfrost lure you into a false sense of security. Behind that cutesy charm is a rich tactical core that is unforgivingly brutal. You let your guard down for even a single turn, and it’s probably lights out. We would rank Wildfrost as one of the harder Roguelike Deckbuilder’s to come out in quite some time.

There are a lot of ways Wildfrost can mess with your plans, but the earliest you are likely going to encounter is the Injury system. It just so happens to be of the most debilitating systems in the game if you get a bit too careless in battle. Let’s dive in and see what this interesting system is all about.

How Do Injuries Work

Injuries are potentially permanent debuffs to your units (at least permanent in relation to a single run, they don’t carry over if you lose). They occur when a Companion dies in combat. Note, this is specifically for Companions and not Clunkers or Summons. Not only that, Injuries will occur from any form of death – including Sacrifice. If your Companion dies, they are Injured.

The negatives of being Injured are pretty substantial and immediately apparent. Whilst Injured, your Companions have their Attack and HP halved. This makes them far weaker in combat and also makes them far more susceptible to dying in future encounters. This can be brutal if you have a minion who is designed to tank or has abilities that trigger after being hit. Naturally, Injury would make these companions worthless.

Injuries do not stack, and taking multiple injuries will not result in your Companion being removed from your deck.

Benefits Of Injuries

Since this is Wildfrost, there are some benefits to Injuries, although these are in fringe cases. The two that immediately spring to mind are Chikichi and Egg. Chikichi, when Sacrificed, summons a more powerful version of itself. This more powerful version never spawns in Injured. Since you want Chikichi to die, having it start with half the HP makes killing it far easier.

Similarly, Egg is designed to die as it summons a powerful minion on death. It dies quicker when Injured.

How To Cure Injuries

Of course, for the most part, you want to remove Injuries. This is easy to do in practice, but difficult to pull off in reality. Injuries are only cured when that Companion survives an entire Battle. That’s it, you don’t die, you come back with all of your stats.

There are two ways to achieve this. You can either keep them in your deck and use them carefully. This way you don’t lose a valuable piece of your deck, you just have to accept it’s less useful and that you need to be cautious.

The other option would be to remove that Companion from your deck and place them in Reserves. They will still heal after the next battle, and there is no way they can die again. The downside to this is that you are a Companion down. You can work around this by having spare Companions in Reserve to fill that gap.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.