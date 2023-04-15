Wildfrost: How Does Sacrifice Work | Tips & Tricks Guide

There is a boatload of fun and interesting mechanics in Wildfrost. Not only is there a large pool of generic status effects and abilities that exist in the wilds, but there are also faction-specific ones. Heck, some Companions and Items are highly synergistic with certain mechanics and forms of play.

Sacrifice is arguably one of the most interesting. This mechanic can, in theory, be used by any of the three factions. However, the faction that benefits from it the most is the Shademancers. But how does Sacrifice work? More importantly, why would you want to Sacrifice your Companions? Let’s find out.

What Is Sacrifice

Sacrifice is pretty much what you think it is. When you kill your minions, whether that be Summons, Companions, or Clunkers, this is counted as a Sacrifice. There is no inherent benefit to doing this, but it’s important to note that this is not a regular kill.

Outside of the game tracking this as a Sacrifice, all of the negatives of death still apply. This includes Companions being removed from the battle permanently as well as Injuries. You can technically Sacrifice your Leader, although this would instantly end your run.

Interesting Quirk Of Sacrifice

Whilst the act of Sacrificing is pretty simple, there are some quirks. Namely, if something dies to Poison, they don’t count as being Sacrificed. Similarly, if a summoned minion takes self-damage after Activating (as per its ability) and it dies, this is not a Sacrifice. Finally, taking Teeth damage when hitting an enemy does not count either.

You have to manually kill your minions, or have an allied minion kill one of your other minions.

Why Would You Sacrifice Your Companions?

We’ve discussed how Sacrifice works, but why would you want to interact in this way? There are certainly a lot of downsides to the mechanic, especially when used on Companions. The reason you Sacrifice is that you can get incredible amounts of power by doing it, but only when using certain cards and decks.

Items And Sacrifice

There are a bunch of items that work with Sacrifice, and most of them exist with the Shademancers. These come in the form of Masks, and these Masks can be shockingly powerful when used correctly. Some Masks will Sacrifice something automatically, regardless of HP, and then buff all of your other minions with a bonus Attack equal to the Sacrificed minions. Others might Freeze an entire row of enemies.

These are incredible effects that can win your games and even help form long-term deck strategies. As a general rule, you want to avoid Sacrificing your full-blown Companions. Thankfully, since you are playing Shademancers, you can summon an endless supply of throwaway minions to fuel your carnage.

Companions And Sacrifice

I know we’ve just said try and focus on Sacrificing your throw-away summons, but this isn’t always the case. Many Companions interact with Sacrificing, and this can lead to some very powerful effects. For example, Chikichi, a pretty weak 2/2 Companion, is immediately summoned back as a 4/4 Chikani when Sacrificed. Not only that, Chikani becomes a 6/6 Chikasan when Sacrificed. This continues to happen until you get a monstrously powerful 10/10 Chikagoru – one of the most powerful Companions in the game.

What about Devicro? This guy gains the Attack of any Ally Sacrificed. In any normal game, he can get quite buff. What if you ran him with Chikichi though? Now every time you Sacrifice a form of Chikichi, you get a more powerful Devicro in addition.

There is an egg called, well, Egg, that doesn’t need to be Sacrificed since it works on death. However, Sacrificing it can activate its effect sooner. What is that effect? You summon a powerful Frenzy 3 minion called Dreg. Pretty nasty.

The last Companion we will go over is Monch, who has the potential to become unstoppably powerful if given enough time to set up. Monch activates every 4 rounds and has a pretty decent 6/2 profile. However, before Monch attacks, Monch eats all Allies in his Row. This counts as a Sacrifice. The upside to devouring your Allies is that you gain all of their stats.

Let’s bring Chikichi back. You could very easily use Monch and Chikichi in tandem to constantly feed Monch. What if you got a really powerful Monch, then used Blank Mask to duplicate Monch, and then have Monch eat his doppelganger to double his stats? What if Blank Mask had Frenzy and triggered twice, allowing you to triple your stats? Finally, what if you duplicated your Frenzy Blank Mask and had Monch triple his stats twice in one game? Possibilities are endless, all you have to do is feed the monster with your other Allies.

There are more cards and interactions to be explored when it comes to Sacrifice, but it’s a mechanic that is well worth the investment if you get the right cards to line up. Don’t be afraid to murder your friends to defeat your enemies. It’s worth it.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.