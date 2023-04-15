Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – How to Toggle Night Vision Goggles

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the game received two new Core maps with one of them bringing the Night Vision mechanic that was present in the game’s predecessor, 2019’s Modern Warfare. This new map called Black Gold takes place during the middle of the night and gives players Night Vision Goggles that can be toggled on and off whenever the player feels like it. This is important to know because while the outside part of the map is under the cover of darkness, the interiors found throughout the map can be lit, making it extremely hard to see when the goggles are equipped. The mechanic is very simple but players might miss the tooltip the game gives them on how to use the goggles, so allow me to help! This guide will explain how to toggle the Night Vision Goggles in the multiplayer of Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How To Toggle The Night Vision Goggles In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

At the time of writing, Black Gold is the only multiplayer map that utilizes the Night Vision Goggles, but this will likely work the same way if any other night maps are added in the future and this guide will be updated if changed. Players can toggle the Night Vision Goggles on and off by pressing down on the D-Pad on consoles or on a controller and by pressing the N key on PC by default. This can be changed by going into the Key Binds menu on PC. Pressing the toggle will play a short animation that will stop players from aiming down sights for about a second, so be aware when you decide to take the Night Vision Goggles off or put them on.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use