Fortnite: How to Unlock Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger Skin and Cosmetics

Attack on Titan has finally landed in Fortnite and introduced a range of new content. Thanks to the crossover, two new weapons have made their way into the loot pool, along with a unique area to explore, and fresh cosmetics to show off. Battle Pass owners can now unlock Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger skin and matching cosmetics in Fortnite by completing a set of quests.

The challenges involve you joining in with the Attack on Titan crossover by using themed items such as ODM Gear, Thunder Spears and opening Scout Regiment Footlockers. Its likely that you’ll make progress towards the challenges while playing regularly, but there’s a task that requires you to go out of your way to visit a specific area.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to get ODM Gear and Thunder Spears | Fortnite: Specialist Characters | Locations and Abilities | Fortnite: Where to Collect Golden Eggs | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Every New Reality Augment | v24.10 Update | Fortnite: How to get Free Rewards With Spring Breakout Quests | Fortnite: Kinetic Blade Locations | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat the Highcard Boss | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Grind Rails and How to Use Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All New Skins in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass | Fortnite: All New and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them |

How to get the Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite

Here are all the quests you need to complete and the rewards you’ll get along the way:

Visit Guard Towers (5) Unlocks Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Damage opponents while airborne (300) Unlocks Training Corps Banner Icon

Destroy structures with a Thunder Spear (50) Unlocks Regiment Gear Wrap

Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square- Unlocks Basement Key Back Bling

Hit opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear (7) Unlocks Determined Eren Emoticon

Hit the nape of different Titan Targets with ODM Gear attacks (4) Unlocks Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Search Scout Regiment Footlockers (3) Unlocks Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear- Unlocks A World Without Walls Loading Screen

Once you’ve completed all eight quests, the Eren Jeager skin will be yours. Eren Jeager isn’t the only Attack on Titan outfit you can get your hands on in Chapter 4 Season 2. Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann are both available, but you have to purchase them from the item shop for 1,500 V Bucks each.