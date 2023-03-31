Fortnite: Every new Reality Augment | v24.10 Update

A new Fortnite season has arrived and this time its known as MEGA. Thanks to the futuristic theme, there are some vibrant points of interest to loot and explore, a variety of weapons to use, and much more. The pool of Reality Augments continues to expand as Chapter 4 Season 2 progresses. Recently, update v24.10 launched, marking the beginning of the Spring Breakout event. This limited-time celebration has free rewards up for grabs and Easter-themed content. Also, five fresh Reality Augments made their Fortnite debut when the update went live. Below, you can find all the details about them, so you know what to expect in your next match.

Reality Augments haven’t been around for too long as they were first introduced with the launch of Chapter 4. If you aren’t familiar with Reality Augments, they’re perks that you can pick up at certain intervals during a match. The longer you stay alive, the more perks you’ll be able to get your hands on and use to help you secure a victory. With the amount of perks that are available to choose from, you can cook up some powerful combinations.

All new Reality Augments in Fortnite v24.10

Here are the latest Reality Augments to be added to the island, along with their function:

Springtown Blowout: Grants you an Egg Launcher

Go For Broke: Grants a Charge Shotgun and Flintknock Pistol

Game Time: Grants the Pizza Party and some Chug Splashes

There you have it, those are all the new Reality Augments you can expect to roll in your next Fortnite match. Its likely that even more Reality Augments will be added to the game in the future, so make sure to stay tuned.