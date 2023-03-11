Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced fans to a futuristic theme where there are some captivating points of interest to explore, the debut of Grind Rails, fresh Reality Augments to choose from, and so much more. Speaking of new points of interest, there’s a unique addition in the form of Loot Lake Island. Below, you’ll find Loot Lake Island’s location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, as well as what you can expect to find upon arrival.

Loot Lake Island is a small island that floats above the main Fortnite map. As the name suggests, it resembles Loot Lake, a popular point of interest that has featured in previous Fortnite seasons.

Loot Lake Island location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Loot Lake Island begins as a rift which usually spawns in sometime after the second circle has been revealed. Its worth noting that it doesn’t spawn in the same place every match, so you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled. Luckily, if you’re close enough to it, an icon will appear on your HUD and a rift will also show up on your mini map, indicating how far you are from its spawn. Once you’ve arrived at the rift, wait a few seconds and Loot Lake Island will show up above you

Luckily, Loot Lake Island is surrounded by vertical zip lines for easy access to the area. As you begin exploring, you’ll notice that there’s a capture point that’ll reward you with some powerful loot if you take the time to complete it. In addition, there’s a vault hidden away under the house that’s filled with more items, but it requires two keys to unlock it.

That’s everything you need to know about Loot Lake Island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Its likely that many other players will be eager to see what the new area has to offer, so make sure you’re ready to defend yourself.