Fortnite: How to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced players to a futuristic theme where there are some captivating points of interest to explore, the debut of Grind Rails, fresh Reality Augments to choose from, and so much more. The latest season has added a new mythic weapon to Fortnite and its the strongest version of the Overclocked Pulse Rifle. Previously, mythic weapons have mostly been acquired by taking out a boss who wields the gun. However, Chapter 4 Season 2 has a new way of getting the mythic weapon that’s a little more challenging. Luckily, this guide has got you covered with how to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle in your future matches.

The Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle is definitely worth fighting for as its by far the most powerful weapon this season. When you aim down sight and shoot, the extremely accurate weapon lets off a powerful beam that shreds through enemy health and shields. You can even fire it from the hip where it lets off quick and devastating shots.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Loot Lake Island | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat the Highcard Boss | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Grind Rails and How to Use Them | Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All New Skins in the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass | Fortnite: All New and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2 | Fortnite: Where to Find Falcon Scouts and How to Use Them | Fortnite: Where to Find the Ageless Champion Boss and How to Defeat Them | Fortnite: Where to Find and How to use Guardian Shields | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation

Where to find the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle in Fortnite

There’s only one Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle in the game, so its not going to be easy to get your hands on. Also, it resides on Loot Lake Island which is a point of interest that’ll spawn randomly in every match, so you’ll need to have luck on your side.

If you’re near Loot Lake Island when it spawns out of its rift, make your way on to the floating island using the zip wires surrounding it. Then, complete the Capture Point that is on the small island and the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle, along with some other loot will drop.

As always, you can pick up the weapon if you manage to eliminate the player that has it in their inventory. Now you know how to get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, you can use it to shred through the opposition.