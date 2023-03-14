Dead Island 2 Developer Says The Game Will Take 20 Hours To Complete

Dead Island 2 seemed to be a game destined to stay in development hell. Years have passed since the game was initially unveiled to the masses. However, there wasn’t any movement to see the game actually launch into the marketplace. After several delays and even the game project being transferred hands, we’re finally getting ready for its launch. Dambuster Studios took the game IP and delivered a game that will be released next month.

Regardless of the lengthy wait, it’s finally a reality. Dead Island 2 will be launching into the marketplace this coming month, and we’ll embark on another survival horror experience. Players will get a game set after the events of Dead Island, but rather than being in a tropical island resort, we’re tossed into now-infected California. But if you were wondering just how much time you might need to sink into this game in order to reach the credits, we have an answer. This also comes from developers, so even though your mileage may vary, we have an idea of how long the game campaign will entail.

WCCFtech managed to speak with art director Adam Olsson and narrative designer Lydia Cockerham. During the conversation, the publication asked how long the game might take players, to which Adam Olsson stated that it would be around twenty hours. That’s mainly just the campaign and taking part in some secondary missions or activities. So we could see the game go a bit longer depending on how much of the secondary missions are taken on by players, along with simply exploring the area.

I don’t know exactly. I think we do have guidance stating that if you take part in some secondary missions and other activities, the whole experience is around 20 hours. That’s what we have. Adam Olsson – WCCFtech

Of course, Adam also mentions that there is replay value here, with players getting to experience Dead Island 2 as a different character. Add in the fact that there’s also a co-op mode and collectibles that players can unlock should help give players a bit more time in Dead Island 2 than simply enjoying the campaign experience.

With that said, Dead Island 2’s release date is quickly approaching. Currently, the game is set to launch on April 21, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Dead Island 2 in the video we have embedded above.