Fortnite: Vault Locations and How to Open Them | Chapter 4 Season 2

A new Fortnite season has arrived and its MEGA. Epic Games has introduced players to a futuristic theme where there are some captivating points of interest to explore, the debut of Grind Rails, fresh Reality Augments to choose from, and so much more. If you want to get your hands on some powerful loot, opening vaults are one of the best ways to do so in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Vaults aren’t new to Fortnite as they’ve appeared in various seasons in the past. However, their locations and the way you open them has changed with the launch of the latest season.

Where to find vaults and how to open them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Below, you’ll find a list of all the vault locations that are currently on the island:

In MEGA City, below the parking garage that’s towards the northeastern corner of the area.

At Brutal Bastion along the path that’s to the left of the bounty board.

Inside the mining area of Shattered Slabs, close to the capture point.

Underneath the house on Loot Lake Island.

To open a vault, you need to obtain a keycard from the Highcard boss. The only way to get the keycard is by eliminating Highcard and once you’ve done so, the keycard will be dropped. Shortly after the first circle, Highcard will spawn at either MEGA City, Brutal Bastion, or Shattered Slabs. Luckily, they’ll be marked on the map when they spawn in, so you don’t have to check every point of interest. Beware, apart from having a lot of health and shields, Highcard is accompanied by two hostile Henchmen. Once you’ve acquired the keycard, your job of finding a vault will be even easier as a holographic trail will lead you to the nearest one.

The vault on Loot Lake Island works in a slightly different way. Loot Lake Island is the small island that spawns in the air at a random location during every match. If you manage to track it down you can open the vault, but you’ll need to have two regular keys in order to do so.

Now you know every vault location and how to open them in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, you can stock up on some high-tier loot in your next match.