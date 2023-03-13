Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Reportedly Only 25% Completed

Fans of the Stalker franchise have been waiting on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl for a good while. This is the fourth game for the franchise, and developers GSC Game World was looking to launch this title into the marketplace within the year. However, there might be a delay announcement coming soon. A new report has surfaced online that suggests this game is far from being ready. If the report is to be believed, the game is only 25% done, which means a 2023 launch window is unlikely at this point.

The news report comes from Igromania, which is a Russian website that we translated through Google. According to the report, an insider with knowledge of the game development and studio has stated that the game production is only 25% complete. That would make it a real battle to ensure it’s ready before the 2023 calendar year comes to a wrap. Of course, this being just a report from another website publication could be completely false. There very well may be a push to still get this game out into the market within the year while production is further along than the previously mentioned claims.

At the moment, we don’t have any specific release date attached to the game. Instead, there is only a 2023 launch window, with the studio aiming to release the game for PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s also a game that had its share of ups and downs. Since the game development revival, the studio has continued to press forward with bringing the game out into the marketplace.

Although, with the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the development was put on hold until GSC Game World managed to move the production from Kyiv to Prague, Czech Republic. That move alone pushed the game further back into development. So it’s possible that we might not actually get this game out before 2023 comes to an end. But again, until the development studio unveils a new release window, we’ll continue to expect a launch to come later on within the year.

In the meantime, players who are interested in picking up Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl can check out the game trailer we have embedded above. Again, when this upcoming FPS survival horror game installment launches into the marketplace, you’ll find the game available for both the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.