Fortnite: Where to Find Jaeger’s Family Basement | Challenge Guide

The highly anticipated Attack on Titan crossover has finally launched with a range of fresh content. Two new weapons have been added to the loot pool, along with new cosmetics, and themed challenges to complete. One of the Attack on Titan challenges tasks you with finding Jaeger’s Family Basement in Fortnite, an area based on a location in the anime series. If you’re struggling to track the place down, this guide has got you covered with its exact location.

To unlock the Eren Jaeger skin, Battle Pass owners are required to complete a set of quests. Visiting Jaeger’s Family Basement is perhaps one of the more difficult quests to complete. The secret area is hidden away, but once you know where Jaeger’s Family Basement is, you’ll have the challenge ticked off your list in no time.

Jaeger’s Family Basement location in Fortnite

To find Jaeger’s Family Basement, you must make your way to the Anvil Square point of interest. Head to the house that’s situated at the southeast corner of Anvil Square and as you walk around the outside of it, you’ll spot a set of stairs that leads down to a closed door. All you have to do is follow the stairs and you’ll be lead to the secret location. The basement contains a Scout Regiment Footlocker, a rare chest containing ODM Gear or Thunder Spears.

Once you’ve made your way inside, the challenge will be marked as complete and you’ll be one step closer to getting your hands on the Eren Jaeger skin. Be aware that there will be multiple players attempting to complete the challenge, so you may have to fight your way inside. Luckily, there’s plenty of weapons and health items in the surrounding area, so its recommended that you land at Anvil Square and loot up.