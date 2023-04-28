Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Fight The Rancor | Legendary Enemy Guide

Don't get chomped by this optional boss. Here's how to find and defeat the Rancor.

The infamous Rancor appears in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — and defeating it will earn you a powerful perk upgrade. The Rancor is the first Legendary Enemy available in the galaxy, and you’ll naturally fight it on the massive open-world area of Koboh. The entrance is actually extremely close to the main hub of Rambler’s Reach Outpost. If you haven’t tried to take down the Rancor yet, you’ll find a full location guide below. If you have found the Rancor and need a few tricks to beat it, we’ve got an in-depth boss guide too.

How To Find The Rancor | Legendary Enemy Location

For a clue to the Rancor’s location, find an NPC outside the town of Rambler’s Reach on Koboh.

Rumor: Find Missing Prospectors – Begin this quest by talking to the woman at the Rambler’s Reach Outpost Meditation Point.

To complete this quest, climb the ledge to the left of the Meditation Point and enter the open mineshaft visible straight ahead. Through the path, you’ll find an optional dungeon called the Sodden Grotto. The grotto entrance has an orange pipe you need to use to reach the interior.

Push through the caves to reach a Legendary Enemy. The boss is a Rancor. Defeat it to claim an incredibly useful reward — a perk. The Rancor is extremely difficult, so be prepared for a tough fight. I recommend returning later if you’re really struggling.

Sodden Grotto | All Collectibles

The Sodden Grotto optional dungeon is packed with collectibles, cosmetics and other useful items. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll find.

Databank : Dead Researcher – Progressing through the dark caves, you’ll reach an area with two walls of vines to cut through. Cut through the left pipes and squeeze through to find this scan object.

: Dead Researcher – Progressing through the dark caves, you’ll reach an area with two walls of vines to cut through. Cut through the left pipes and squeeze through to find this scan object. Databank : Dead Gorgens – Following the main path through the caves, you’ll find multiple dead lizard aliens on a catwalk before a narrow space Cal must squeeze through.

: Dead Gorgens – Following the main path through the caves, you’ll find multiple dead lizard aliens on a catwalk before a narrow space Cal must squeeze through. Treasure : Priorite Shard – Past the Dead Gorgens entry, you’ll need to squeeze through a narrow passage. On the other side, you’ll encounter a Scavenger Droid. Destroy it before it retreats and hides.

: Priorite Shard – Past the Dead Gorgens entry, you’ll need to squeeze through a narrow passage. On the other side, you’ll encounter a Scavenger Droid. Destroy it before it retreats and hides. Chest: Scrapyard Legs – In the same area as the Scavenger Droid, go into a dark path on the left instead of progressing forward. The dark cavern has a treasure chest at the end.

Shortcut : Found on the upper level of the grotto. When progressing normally, BD-1 will alert Cal and hack the zipline anchor when you approach it.

: Found on the upper level of the grotto. When progressing normally, BD-1 will alert Cal and hack the zipline anchor when you approach it. Databank : Massive Ribcage – A giant skeleton ribcage is visible after progressing past the shortcut. In the tunnel.

: Massive Ribcage – A giant skeleton ribcage is visible after progressing past the shortcut. In the tunnel. Databank : Prospector Remainds – Past the ribcage, look in the dark corner to the left for a prospector’s body.

: Prospector Remainds – Past the ribcage, look in the dark corner to the left for a prospector’s body. Sodden Grotto Meditation Point: The Meditation Point is to the right, past the old creature bones in the passage.

How To Beat The Rancor | Legendary Enemy Boss

Past the Meditation Point, you’ll encounter a powerful enemy. The Rancor is a rampaging alien that attacks with long clawed arms and slams the ground to generate a shockwave. When you first encounter the Rancor, he can kill Cal in one or two attacks. He is VERY POWERFUL. But the Rancor can be beaten.

To defeat the Rancor when you’re low level, stay away from it and throw your lightsaber. You can throw your lightsaber just outside its normal attack range.

Attack at close range after it attempts to use its grab attack. It will glow red and charge you with both claws out. Use dodge (don’t jump) to avoid this attack, then go nuts with your melee slashes while it slowly recovers.

Its other long-range attack is a shockwave. The Rancor glows red and slams the ground with both fists. Perform a dodge or a double-jump to avoid this ground-based attack.

When it punches the ground twice (hits the ground with closed fists in a two-hit combo) you can exploit the recovery time a few melee hits.

Leave behind the gold spot where Cal died. Save it for when you need to heal and regain force.

Get the Rancor down to about 20% health and you can kill it instantly. Take it slow and you will be able to defeat this creature. Bait out its attacks, stay out of its melee range, and only attack it when it is slowly recovering after a combo or special attack. Do this and you’ll be able to claim your first Legendary Enemy victory.

Essence : Shatter Perk – Found in the Sodden Grotto Rancor boss arena.

: Shatter Perk – Found in the Sodden Grotto Rancor boss arena. Costs 2 Points. Attacks are more effective at breaking enemies’ guard.

The perk is extremely useful for the entire game. Get it as early as possible for an instant boost against difficult enemies and future bosses.