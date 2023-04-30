Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Unlock All Perk Slots | Perks Upgrade Guide

You can never equip enough Perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Perks are special bonuses Cal Kestis can unlock by completing Jedi Chambers and defeating Legendary Enemies or by exploring the vast environments of the galaxy. Each Perk requires 1 or more Perk Slots to equip, and if you want to equip even more Perks, you’ll need to unlock hidden upgrades.

Unlike Stims, Perk Upgrades are a lot rarer. By finding Essence Upgrades or Jedi Trials, you can earn a permanent +1 boost to your total Perk Slots. The more slots you have unlocked, the more Perks you can equip at the same time. Cal can unlock a total of 10 Perk Slots if you find all 7 of the upgrade locations listed below.

All Perk Slot Upgrade Locations

Perk Slots Upgrades are unique rewards that increase the total number of Perks you can equip. Perks are unlockable bonuses that give you huge boosts to your abilities. You start with 3 Perk Slots and can unlock up to 10 Perk Slots total.

: Pyloon’s Saloon, Koboh – Sold by Zee’s Shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. After rescuing Zee, she’ll open a permanent shop on the second floor of the saloon. She’ll appear after returning from your first mission to Jedha. The Perk Slot Upgrade costs 10 Datadiscs. You’ll find many in High Republic locations on Koboh.

: Harvest Ridge, Koboh – Located at the top of Harvest Ridge, after solving the puzzle. From the ‘bowl’ of Harvest Ridge, climb up and enter the Moldy Depths — this mini-dungeon leads to the upper level of Harvest Ridge. In Harvest Ridge, solve the puzzle in the Red Barn structure. By holding open the gate inside, you can bring (or call) two Nekko into the barn. Life one up onto the platform that raises when you pull the rope, and you’ll be able to take a Nekko to the high ledge near the barn silo. There’s an essence here that gives you a Perk Slot upgrade.

: Rambler’s Reach Outpost, Koboh – In the town of Koboh, there’s a large bunker-like abandoned police station on the edge of town. After recruiting Pili in Jedha, she’ll go to your rooftop garden. Go to the garden and use the glider bird to reach the structure rooftop. Alternatively, you can use a Nekko Super Jump. Inside the station, use Force Dash to get through the Green Barrier. This leads to a hole in the prison cell. Follow the tunnels down to a Green Barrier platforming puzzle — reach the end of the wall-running and Green Barrier challenge to get an essence upgrade with this Perk Slot.

: Path of Persistence, Jedha – At the top of the mesa. To reach the Path of Persistence, travel from the Arid Flats. Go right until you reach a huge gape. Use a Spammel to reach the high ledge, then wall-jump to reach the zipline. Ride it to reach the large area. Collect the Essence at the top to earn this upgrade.

Perk Slot Upgrade #5: Derelict Dam, Koboh – Return to the Derelict Dam after unlocking the Koboh Grinder and the Force Lift ability. Go to the Meditation Point right next to the massive (friendly) dinosaur-like alien. Nearby, you can use the Koboh Grinder to burn off Koboh Matter, then grapple across to reach a high metal ledge.

Perk Slot Upgrade #6: Path of Conviction, Jedha – On the further ‘Path’ puzzle area. This area can only be accessed after unlocking the ability to use the floating drones.