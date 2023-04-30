Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Find All Stim Upgrades | Stim Chest Locations

Your Jedi hero in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor starts with just one Stim — the Estus Flasks of this Souls-like action-adventure. On anything above the lowest difficulties, you’ll need many more Stims to survive the harsh challenges ahead. Cal can unlock up to 11 permanent Stims and +1 with Perk for a total of 12 Stims. Some of the Stims can be surprisingly hard to find, so here’s a quick rundown showing where to find all of the upgrade chests.

More Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides:

Secrets, Unlockables & Upgrades To Find First | Best Skills To Unlock First | How To Unlock Blaster & Crossguard Stance | How To Cross Green Barriers | How To Solve Crypt of Uhrma | Chamber of Reason Guide | Devastated Settlement Chamber Guide | Rancor Legendary Enemy Guide | King of the World Achievement / Trophy Guide | All Rambler’s Reach Recruits Locations | All Jedi Chamber Locations | How To Unlock All Essence & Chest Locations Map

All Stim Upgrade Locations

Stims are healing items that recharge whenever Cal rests at a Meditation Point. By finding special chests, you’ll permanently upgrade your Stim Capacity by +1. You’ll begin the game with 1 Stim. If you find all Stim Upgrades, you can have up to 11 Stims total.

NOTE: You can get +1 Stim by equipping the Fellowship Perk. This perk is unlocked for completing the Chamber of Clarity. This Jedi Chamber is located outside Fort Kah’lin in the Untamed Downs. Use a Super Jump with the Nekko to access the dungeon.

Stim Upgrade #1: Undercity Meats, Coruscant – From the Meditation Point, climb up the nearby grating to encounter an Imperial Security Droid. Defeat it and open the large chest at the end of the path ahead.

Stim Upgrade #2: Rambler’s Reach Outpost, Koboh – In Doma’s Shop, purchase the Mysterious Code. This allows you to unlock the locked door in her shop. It contains a Stim Upgrade. The Mysterious Code costs 10 Priorite Shards. You’ll find many of these while exploring Koboh.

Stim Upgrade #3: Basalt Forest, Koboh – Found by wall-running and climbing up from the Mogu creature’s arena in an old mining structure ruin. At the top of the old structure, you’ll find this stim chest.

Stim Upgrade #4: Sheltered Hollow, Jedha – Found as you leave the Sheltered Hollow after riding the Spammel. You can’t miss it. One of the easiest upgrades to find.

Stim Upgrade #5: Crypt of Uhrma, Jedha – The Crypt of Uhrma is a located in the Blustery Mesa area, on the path to the Timeworn Bridge. In the interior chamber, enter the glowing crypt and solve the puzzle. Learn more about solving the crypt puzzle here. The stim is behind this door.

Stim Upgrade #6: Foothill Falls, Koboh – Reach the old structure in Foothills Falls. Use the glider bird to reach it. Next, get the Nekko from the cave near the abandoned structure, then jump onto the rooftop with the Nekko. With the Nekko’s help, you can Super Jump to the high metal scaffolding above the old house. Hack the terminal to summon a Roller Mine. Then lead it to the edge of the platform and throw the mine through the collapsed roof into the weak door.

Stim Upgrade #7: Viscid Bog, Koboh – Found in the Mire Terror Legendary Enemy arena. The powerful Mogu alien is located to the right of the lift exit that leads back to the Gorge Crash Site. Use Force Lift on the sunken rock pillar (three of them) to reach the arena in the swamp. The arena has two Mogu creatures — to make this easier, you can Force Tame the regular Mogu to help fight the Terror.

Stim Upgrade #8: Derelict Dam, Koboh – Return to the Derelict Dam and use the Roller Mine to break through the weak wall to the right of the tar pit. Climb up and use Force Lift to open the metal shutter. This leads to the Gorocco Matriarch Legendary Enemy. Defeat it to claim the stim reward.

Stim Upgrade #9: Observatory Understructure, Koboh – Found by reaching the large floating structure with the spinning metal grating. Progress up to the Battle Droid arena, then look to the right for spinning poles Cal can grapple onto. Up above, you’ll jump to a small bridge guarded by a Bedlam Raider. On this bridge, squeeze through the doors to the left. Launch a floating drone to reach the floor directly above to find a tricky stim.

Stim Upgrade #10: Assembly Staging, Shattered Moon – Taking the Automated Forge zipline up and to Assembly Staging, you can finally access the massive drum cylinder chamber. Climbing down and using Force Dash, you’ll be able to wall-run and grapple to a stim upgrade.

Find all 10 Stim Upgrades and equip the Fellowship Perk for a total of 12 Stims.