Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Chamber of Reason Guide | Solutions & Collectibles Guide

The planet Koboh is home to many secrets in Jedi: Survivor. One of the most fun secrets are hidden puzzle trials called Jedi Chambers. There are 6 (technically 7) dotted across the Koboh overworld, and they’re all totally optional. Entering a Jedi Chamber presents you with a complicated series of puzzles — and they’re also packed with collectibles. To help you navigate the tricky platforms and puzzling elements of the first major Jedi Chamber, the Chamber of Reason, we’ve got a full guide walking you through every step. That includes finding 100% collectibles.

Chamber of Reason | Jedi Chamber Solution Guide

The Chamber of Reason is located in the Basalt Forest region of Koboh. You’ll first encounter this area on the quest to explore the Forest Array. From the Basalt Forest Meditation Point, go up the stone pillar shortcut and stay on the high road until you reach a rampaging Mogu crushing a Stormtrooper. To the right, you can jump and swing to reach this Jedi Chamber.

Jedi Chambers are puzzle rooms. To solve them, you’ll need to use all your force powers. Some of them — like this chamber — can be especially tricky.

Move the Orb Coupler (first) to the right position by using the force on the switch. Grab the Orb from the holder and use it to activate the energy bridge . Go across and use the force to pull open the wall — a second orb is located here.

Take the second orb and walk back to the switch. Drop the orb (as long as you don't throw it, it won't despawn) and use the switch.

Walk the orb across the bridge (now switched to the left) and use the elevator to ride up. Place the orb in the Orb Coupler . This activates another bridge across the pit.

While standing on the new bridge (right position) use the force to pull the first orb. Place it on the upper-level coupler and hit the switch to raise the lift up.

Finally, grab the orb and throw it across the gap to the last coupler. This creates a bridge to the reward.

For completing the trial, you’ll earn a new perk.

Essence : Dexterity Perk – Unlocking by reaching the end of the puzzle chamber.

Costs 2 points. Lightsaber throw does more damage.

How To Get The Last Chest Collectible: To get the last chest, return to the earlier orb in the room. Move the switch so the coupler is in the left position — the bridge is seemingly broken and won’t last for long. To cross over, you’ll need to run on the bridge then wall-run and wall-jump to reach the upper ledge. Next, circle around to the high ledge with the Priorite Shard. Use Force Pull to collect the orb, then throw it into the glowing gold circular window near the lift we used to raise the other orb. Throw it in to automatically couple it.

Chamber of Reason | Collectible Locations

The Chamber of Reason is packed with collectibles. Here’s how to find everything. To get the last chest, check the solution above.