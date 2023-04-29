Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Solve The Devastated Settlement Secret | Jedi Chamber Guide

The trickiest Jedi Chamber isn’t just hard to find — it’s extremely tricky to solve. The Jedi Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are typically large puzzle rooms. You’ll need to utilize your force powers to move blocks, work mechanisms, and solve whatever is in your way. At the end of a Jedi Chamber, you’ll be rewarded with a new Perk. Perks are extremely rare upgrades that can be equipped like a trinket or jewel in other games — Perks are essentially an item that allows you to further customize your gameplay style. So you’ll want as many as you can.

Most of the Jedi Chambers are relatively straightforward. You find the entrance, then work your way through the underground area. The secret Jedi Chamber in the Devastated Settlement works completely differently. Instead, you need to use the various devices found throughout the dungeon in a new way, giving you access to your final reward. The solution is surprisingly simple, but you need to know where to find the puzzle to even get started. And if you’re like us, you’re totally stumped until the answer finally dawned on you. We’ll explain how to do this one in detail below.

How To Solve The Devastated Settlement Jedi Chamber | Secret Puzzle Guide

Midway through the story, Cal will travel to a crater called the Devastated Settlement. This is a former High Republic outpost that’s been destroyed by falling debris from the Shattered Moon. There’s a hidden puzzle in this area that’s one of the hardest to solve in the game.

Secret Chamber: The Secret Chamber is the strangest Jedi Chamber in the game. It isn’t in an underground chamber. It is exposed in the Devastated Settlement. Find the entrance around the corner from the sliding purple beam, near the Devastated Settlement Meditation Point. Inside, you’ll find a wall blocked by Koboh Matter.

How To Solve The Secret Chamber: To solve this puzzle, use the purple beam emitter from the opposite side of the crater and aim it at the balcony leading into the puzzle room. Use your binoculars to accurately aim the purple beam at the small landing. Once the beam is correctly aimed, use your Koboh Grinder ability to create a burned path of Koboh Matter to the wall.

: Ambidexterity Perk – Reward for completing the Unknown Chamber puzzle. Costs 3 points. Shooting enemies gives a temporary boost to Lightsaber damage.

The perk is extremely good for Blaster Stance, giving Cal a temporary boost to all lightsaber attacks after firing off a shot. Anything that expends ammo will apply the damage boost.