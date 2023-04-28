Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED Available Now!

Sometimes it’s not enough to get the most-anticipated game coming out. After all, the game is nice, but eventually, you’ll put it down and move to something else. So what do you do if you want that “little something special” to make it feel like a grand event? Simple, you buy the special editions of the game, or you buy something that’s tied to it that’s equally as special. In the case of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can settle for getting the pre-order bonuses, or you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED that is themed after it!

We’ve known about this special Switch OLED since the last trailer for the game, but now you can officially get it via the Nintendo store! So why do you need this? Well, it’s cool looking. Isn’t that enough? But seriously, it’s a very stylish-looking Nintendo Switch that you’ll adore playing your copy of the game in. If you need some more selling points, look at the pictures below.

This The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom Edition of the #NintendoSwitch OLED Model system is available now!



Please check with your local retailer for availability, and look forward to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on 5/12! pic.twitter.com/C3iNUxx3e9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 28, 2023

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is easily one of, if not the, most anticipated games of 2023. Its hype is nearly through the roof, if it isn’t already through it, thanks to the fact that the game is only two weeks out from release. So seeing this Switch OLED will only trigger fans more as they want to get the system and the game to have the “perfect set.”

Another reason to get the system is that the title will be big, and you might want that extra memory space so you don’t need to archive all your other downloaded titles so you can play it. The OLED does have expanded memory compared to the base form Switch.

Going back to the software, the game has been getting new details revealed thanks to the previews that came out this week. Based on what was said in those first looks, the overworld of Hyrule is massive. It’s not just the land you’ll be traveling across, it’s the Sky Islands above, and there are underground segments too.

You’ll be having a blast using Link’s new abilities, especially the “Fuse” feature. The previewers noted how fun it was to mix and fuse items to do all sorts of creative things in battle or to move around!

So if you want a truly majestic experience with the game, you might want to get this Switch OLED to play it on. But be warned! You can only buy one from the shop.