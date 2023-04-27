Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 8 Awesome Unlockables & Secrets To Find First | Beginner’s Guide

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor very quickly drops your Jedi onto a vast planet that you can freely explore at your own leisure. There’s so much to see and do, you can very easily miss out on incredible unlockables — there are totally optional locations you can visit in the first hours of the game that will pay off immensely. There are entire questlines, minigames, and side-activities that can be missed completely if you don’t talk to the right NPCs at the right times.

If you’re feeling ambitious, we’ve put together a list of 8 (and more) locations you need to visit first on the planet Koboh. You can unlock a powerful upgrade, new collectibles, a Legendary boss fight, and a strategy mini-game using all the enemies you’ve encountered. There’s a lot to discover in the greatly expanded galaxy of Jedi: Survivor and you won’t want to miss these weird, hidden details.

The planet Koboh is the major hub for most of your exploration in Jedi: Survivor. You can follow the story or stop and explore this area for many, many hours — and there’s a lot to discover on your first visit. Here are six amazing little discoveries you can make when exploring Koboh for the first time. There’s so much more to discover later. This is just the start.

Hack Imperial Security Droids

One of the best upgrades you can find very early is hidden in the Mountain Ascent area — accessible from the path in the back-left of Rambler’s Reach. Go through Foothill Falls to get there. Follow the road up to the mountains and you’ll find… not very much. The area is extremely small, mostly dominated by a giant green forcefield. There’s more to do here than just talk to a pair of surly Stormtroopers.

By talking to the Stormtroopers, Cal will be able to use Mind Trick. Select ‘Authorized‘ to trick the trooper into lowering the green shields. Once lowered, you can defeat the bad guys and hack a terminal in the back. The terminal unlocks a permanent upgrade for BD-1 — the Slice: Security Droid upgrade. This allows BD-1 to hack Imperial Security Droids to join you mid-battle once they’re weakened. Incredibly useful!

Holotactics Strategy Mini-Game

Next, you’ll want to reach Boiling Bluffs, which is an optional as optional areas get at this point in the game. Go to the Untamed Downs and find a narrow cave path that leads to the Boiling Bluffs — a completely empty cliff ledge. Okay, it isn’t entirely empty. To the left of the entrance, you’ll be able to hop the spires and encounter a rampaging Mogu.

Defeat the Mogu to rescue two NPCs on the high ledge. Talk to them — this is Bhima and Tulli. Talking to them sends the pair to Pyloon’s Saloon where they’ll setup shop in a second-floor room. Now you can play Holotactics! This amusing minigame pits you against different patrons for rewards. You can select what enemies you want to use and let them fight it out — literally, you get to watch the AI fighting other AI enemies. You can unlock more units by scanning defeated enemies.

Fishing For New Collectibles

There are multiple collectible types you’ll be locked from collecting at the start of the game. One of those collectible types is the extremely rare fish. Fish can be found at rare ponds, and they’ll only be available if you talk to a specific NPC. Travel to another small optional area called Foothill Falls — you’ll need to traverse this area to reach the Mountain Ascent. In Foothill Falls, you’ll quickly encounter a fishing skiff near the water with a strange little alien in a diver suit.

This is Skoova. Talk to him and convince him to check out Pyloon’s Saloon. Not only will Skoova take care of the aquarium at the saloon, but he’ll also find new fish. After recruiting Skoova, he’ll begin to appear all over the Koboh map near bodies of water. Talking to him at any of these locations will cause Skoova to dive and collect a unique fish. The fish will then get added to the aquarium for your viewing pleasure. I recommend grabbing Skoova immediately so you can start collecting right away.

A Rancorous Optional Dungeon & Powerful Perk

On the path to Rambler’s Reach Outpost, Cal will reach Riverbed Watch. In the left side of Riverbed Watch — near the gates to the outpost — you’ll find an NPC near the Meditation Point. Talk to them and they’ll point you toward an optional dungeon called the Sodden Grotto.

This optional dungeon is packed with useful treasure like Priorite Shards. But the most important find is at the end of the path. At the lowest section of the caves, you’ll encounter a Rancor boss. This is one of several hidden Legendary Creatures. These are optional boss fights against overwhelmingly powerful foes. This early in the game, on certain difficulties, the Rancor can beat Cal Kestis in a single attack. But, this boss is beatable. If you can manage to win, you’ll earn a powerful perk.

If you do this dungeon early, this is likely the first perk you’ll find. The Shatter Perk is found in the Rancor boss arena. This perk costs +2 Perk Slots and makes you much more effective at breaking enemy guard. This is an invaluable perk for hard difficulty.

Getting Your Garden Early

Here’s something a whole lot simpler. Normally, you can only access the garden on the rooftop of Pyloon’s Saloon after the tavern is upgraded — but you can actually start gardening right away. On your first visit to the Saloon, use the nearby rooftops to double-jump onto the saloon, allowing Cal to examine the old garden. This finally unlocks seed collectibles. Now you can actually interact with all the plants covered in green glowing particles. By cutting down plants marked with green buzzing insects, you’ll collect seeds.

You can plant seeds in your garden plot. Different seeds take different amounts of time to grow, so return later to see the fruits of your labor. The garden has more features — more plots and a terminal — but you’ll need to recruit a dedicated gardener before you can utilize those features. Right now, you’re better off just unlocking the ability to collect seeds. You’ll want to start collecting as early as possible!

Free Toilet Piorite & Bogling Pets

Here’s a quickie. In Pyloon’s Saloon, try visiting the restroom. There’s a clogged toilet Cal Kestis can disgustingly repair using Force Pull. There’s a Priorite Shard in the toiler. Don’t forget to wash your hands before leaving. You’ll earn the ‘Cleaning Up‘ achievement / trophy for doing your part.

There’s another cute quest you can complete very early. By visiting the farm in the back-right of Rambler’s Reach, you’ll often find cute creatures called Boglings. By approaching carefully, Cal can interact with them — and give them a pet. This unlocks yet another achievement / trophy called ‘Can You Pet The Bogling?‘. That’s a reference to the ubiquitous Twitter account that recounts if you can pet the dog in every video game ever made.

More Max Stims In Hidden Locations

Stims are your lifeblood in Jedi: Survivor. The more healing you can secure for Cal Kestis, the better. There are a couple of hidden Max Stim chests in the starting areas of the game. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’ll want to grab early.

Undercity Meats Stim : During the prologue on Coruscant, you’ll reach the Undercity Meats Meditation Point . Climb the nearby metal grating to encounter an Imperial Security Droid. These droids are tough, but I highly recommend you defeat it. There’s a valuable Stim Chest behind it.

: During the prologue on Coruscant, you’ll reach the . Climb the nearby metal grating to encounter an Imperial Security Droid. These droids are tough, but I highly recommend you defeat it. There’s a valuable Stim Chest behind it. Rambler’s Reach Stim : After completing an early story quest, you’ll unlock Doma’s Shop in Rambler’s Reach. She trades in Priorite Shards . Most of her goods are cosmetic — but she also sells a Mysterious Keycode for 10 Priorite. Buy it to unlock the door in her shop. There’s a hidden Stim Chest behind that door.

: After completing an early story quest, you’ll unlock in Rambler’s Reach. She trades in . Most of her goods are cosmetic — but she also sells a for 10 Priorite. Buy it to unlock the door in her shop. There’s a hidden Stim Chest behind that door. Basalt Forest Stim: Finally, you’ll later be sent to explore the Basalt Forest on the way to the Forest Array. In this area, you’ll find an optional puzzle area called a Jedi Chamber. On this path, you can also encounter a dangerous Mogu creature in the ruins of a tall structure. Defeat the Mogu and climb the structure to find another Stim upgrade.

Each Stim Chest gives you +1 Stims. Stims are permanent upgrades, increasing the maximum stims you’re carrying — and refilling — whenever you rest at a Meditation Point. The more Stims you have, the longer you can fight before you need to rest. Finding these three is incredibly important! Even if one isn’t available on Koboh.

+1 Perk Slots For More Perks

And finally, you can actually upgrade your Perk Slots. At the start of your adventure, Cal Kestis only has three perk slots. By finding hidden locations (or saving up treasure) you can unlock two more Perk Slots relatively early in the story.

Perk Slot Upgrade Locations :

: Harvest Ridge : Located in the bowl-shaped courtyard in the Untamed Downs , this area is accessible after returning from the Forest Array . Look for the large red barn structure. To reach the Perk Slot, you’ll need to solve a puzzle in the barn and reach the upper levels, near a huge silo. There’s also a bonus achievement / trophy if you reach the top!

: Located in the bowl-shaped courtyard in the , this area is accessible after returning from the . Look for the large red barn structure. To reach the Perk Slot, you’ll need to solve a puzzle in the barn and reach the upper levels, near a huge silo. There’s also a bonus achievement / trophy if you reach the top! Zee’s Shop: After progressing the story, your robot companion Zee will open a shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. For 10 Datadiscs, you can purchase a permanent +1 Perk Slot upgrade. Save your Datadiscs for this purchase specifically!

There’s so much to discover on Koboh we can’t fit it all into a single article here. This is just the beginning of your journey as Cal Kestis and his crew make Rambler’s Reach into a thriving, vibrant community.