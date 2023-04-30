Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – New Season 3 Armor Plate Carriers Explained

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the latter’s extraction mode DMZ received its biggest update so far as it saw a complete overhaul to many of its mechanics and features while also adding in new content. While some of this new content is simply more stuff to do, there are a few key changes and additions that completely reshape how the DMZ mode is played. The new Armor Plate Carriers are some of these game-changers as these new vests not only provide you with protection from enemies, real players and AI alike, but each one also comes with a unique trait or ability that can allow players to have greater control over their builds and playstyles. This guide will provide an explanation of how the new Armor Plate Carriers work in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ mode.

New Armor Plate Carriers Explained In DMZ

There are a total of 4 new Plate Carriers added to DMZ with 3 of them being variants of the 3 Plate Vest with each one coming with its own special abilities while the fourth one is the returning Tempered Armor Carrier that made its debut on the Caldera map in Warzone 1. While they all come with their own special qualities or perks, they will still defend the player against the same amount of damage that a regular 3 Plate Armor Carriers found already present in the game.

The Tempered Armor Carrier sees armor plates divided into two half-bars instead of three-thirds, making replating to full quicker and easier. The next Carrier is the Medic Vest which will give the wearer quicker revive speeds for both teammates as well as their own Self Revives, which can come in clutch during a gunfight when a teammate goes down. The Comms Vest focuses on giving players improved intel on their surroundings as it improves all UAV technology as it turns all UAVs from the towers to the killstreaks to even the small radios that enemies can drop, into Advanced UAVs and causes them to last longer. They also provide the wearer with the callout from Overlord when other players and squads are close (within about 100 meters) by providing a warning that functions similarly to an audio version of the High Alert Perk from multiplayer. Finally, there is the Stealth Plate Carrier which provides the wearer with the Ghost Perk, keeping them off UAVs.

When it comes to acquiring these Armor Plate Carriers, it is possible to find them as random loot across all of the DMZ maps, but there are two specific ways to guarantee that players get these items every game. The first way is to use the game’s Barter system, which tasks players with collecting specific loot to bring to a Buy Station to get unique items. All 4 Plate Carriers can be found in the Barter menu, but all of them aren’t on all the maps.

The Comms Vest requires 2 Hard Drives, 2 Batteries, and 1 Soothing Hand Cream and can be bartered for on all 3 maps. The Medic Vest needs 3 Bandages, 1 Liquor, and 1 Watch and can also be found on any map. The Stealth Vest needs 2 Electrical Components, 1 Comic Book, and 1 Game Console but can only able to be crafted on Al Mazrah. Finally, the Tempered Vest asks for 1 Classified Documents, 1 Sensitive Documents, and 2 Documents while being able to be bartered for on Ashika Island and Building 21.

The other way to get these items guaranteed is to defeat specific HVT Bosses found on the maps as each one will drop loot upon death, including either one of the new armor vests or backpacks introduced in Season 3. Velikan found in Building 21 will drop the Stealth Vest, The Chemist in Al Mazrah will drop a Medic Vest, Ashika Island’s Bombmaker will drop the Comms Vest, and the new Pyro boss also found in Al Mazrah will drop the Tempered Vest.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 3 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

