Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Where to Find Secure and Scavenge Backpacks | New Backpack Types Explained

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the latter’s extraction mode DMZ received its biggest update so far as it saw a complete overhaul to many of its mechanics and features while also adding in new content. With the new update came 2 brand-new Backpack types that join the regular small, medium, and large bags that are already in the game. While the other backpacks simply give you increased inventory space as you go up through the different tiers, these two new backpacks called the Secure and Scavenger are unique in their own ways and provide a massive change to how the game of DMZ is played. This guide will provide players with a full explanation of the new Secure and Scavenger Backpacks in the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

New Backpack Types Explained In DMZ

First is the Scavenger Backpack, which functions as an even bigger Large Backpack, trading out the ability to stow a third weapon in the backpack for more space for regular items. The other Backpack is the Secure Backpack is the size of a Small Backpack but allows you to keep everything in your inventory between games with items that would normally be turned in XP being available to be brought into the next match. An added benefit is that anything in a Secure Backpack will be available for the next game if a player is killed, making act as a portable Dead Drop.

There are a few different ways to get these new bags, with the Scavenger Backpack being able to be acquired by defeating one of the new HVT bosses introduced in Season 3. This boss is appropriately named The Scavenger and is unique from every other boss that has appeared throughout DMZ so far as he will not simply spawn in location at the start of a match and stay there. The Scavenger will roam the map and loot the bodies of dead players while being surrounded by a few armored AI combatants. Players can find him by killing another player, leaving their loot, and then leaving the area to allow him to loot the bodies of the dead Operators. He is wearing a Ghillie suit and will drop several items upon defeating him, including the new Scavenger Backpack.

The other ways to get the new Backpacks is to simply be lucky and find it as a random piece of loot as well as use the game’s new Barter system. The new Barter system allows players to bring certain loot items to any of the Buy Stations on the maps to create specific items. The Backpacks can be bartered for any of the 3 maps currently in DMZ and have the same recipe. The recipes need to craft the new Scavenger and Secure Backpacks in DMZ:

Scavenger Backpack: 1 Battery, 1 Pack of Canned Foods, 2 Gun Cleaning Oils

Secure Backpack: 1 Electric Drill, 1 Gas Can, 1 Gold Skull

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 3 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

