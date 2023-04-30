Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – PSA: Watch Out For This Early Game-Breaking Bug

Players are reporting a rare game-breaking bug in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that’s also incredibly easy to stumble into. The bug is located at an early story sequence on the planet Koboh and involves dying (or resetting) to a Meditation Point you shouldn’t be able to reach, effectively trapping your character. Once trapped, the only way to escape is to restart the game from the beginning or hope that a patch is coming soon.

The bug was reported on Reddit here — and this isn’t the only bug. The PC release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is marred with major performance issues, hampering even the best PCs. The game-breaking bug is a separate issue that effects all versions of the game, even on console. Learn where the bug is located and how to avoid it below.

Where Is The Game-Breaking Bug?

The bug is located in the Chamber of Duality on the planet Koboh. This is the area where Cal Kestis meets the robot Zee. The game-breaking issue is found when leaving this area. It will only occur if you use the Meditation Point in the Chamber of Duality.

The bug occurs if you quit or die after leaving the Chamber of Duality. If either occurs, you’ll respawn in the Chamber of Duality Meditation Point. The area is impossible to leave — the elevator does not work and Fast-Travel is disabled. This area becomes available to explore again later in the story, but at this early stage it is locked down.

If you die / quit the game / reset and respawn in the Chamber of Duality, you’ll be trapped. The only solution (as of writing) is to restart the game from the beginning. Alternatively, you can also wait for a patch. There are many patches coming soon.

How To Avoid The Game-Breaking Bug

To avoid this game-breaking bug, you’ll need to follow these steps.

During the Chamber of Duality sequence, after completing the puzzle and rescuing Zee, you’ll leave via elevator and return to Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Immediately use a nearby Meditation Point to save your game.

An easy nearby Meditation Point is the save point in the basement bedroom of Pyloon’s Saloon. Go there and save. Saving immediately is the best way to avoid this aggravating bug.

This is just one of many bugs — mostly plaguing the PC release of Jedi: Survivor. Here’s hoping a patch will come soon to help avoid this and other potential issues.