Wildfrost: How To Unlock Every Item In The Inventor’s Hut | Unlock Guide

Everything you need to know to unlock everything at the Inventor's Hut in Wildfrost.

Cards in Wildfrost are split into many different categories. Not only that, you start with a hefty chunk to make your decks with. However, despite that, there are plenty of cards to unlock – it will just take you some time before you unlock them all. This is because everything in Wildfrost is linked, in some way, to challenges.

These challenges vary in difficulty, but many of them will require specific decks to complete – especially later on. This guide is going to focus on the Inventor’s Hut and how to unlock all of its secrets. The Inventor’s Hut is a location in Snowdwell that will unlock new Items and Clunkers to help you on your journey.

What Is The Inventor’s Hut?

The Inventor’s Hut will be unlocked in Snowdwell early on in your Wildfrost career and will offer a string of challenges that slowly scale up in difficulty. To unlock it, simply hit the Redraw Bell 10 times.

Each challenge will unlock either a new Item or a new Clunker. In some instances, these items will help you complete challenges for other Snowdwellers, so managing all of your challenges – not just the Inventor’s Hut – is a good idea.

How To Unlock Everything In The Inventor’s Hut

There are a total of 6 unlockables in the Inventor’s Hut, and these are split evenly between Items and Clunkers. This is how you unlock them all:

Slapcrackers

“Achieve A 3x Kill Combo”

Slapcrackers are the easiest to unlock of the bunch and can be completed in all kinds of ways. In fact, you unlock it in your first battle provided you get lucky with your boss draw. You want to fight Big Pen and his horde of Pengoons. These have terrible stats, and you can grab a 3x Kill Combo by simply syncing up your Leader and Pet’s attacks and using a Scrap Sword (or something similar) to complete the Challenge.

If you have unlocked Spike, you can also just have Spike do this with Thorns damage. A Barrage Leader would also do the trick.

Kobonker

“Add 3 Clunkers to your Deck”

Clunkers are generally hard to find if you are not running the Clunkmaster Tribe, so be sure to select one of those. From here, go to every Chest you can and pick up Clunkers whenever the opportunity arises. It’s that simple.

Grabber

“Kill 20 enemies with Items”

This one may take a while since most items don’t do that much damage. You want to try and weaken your enemies with your Companions and then finish them off with a Berry Blade or Scrap Sword. If you have access to Demonise, this becomes much easier as your Items will trigger the x2 damage bonus. The stronger the item, the more damage you will do.

You can do this challenge over multiple runs.

Scrap Pile

“Block 10 hits with Clunkers”

This is another challenge you can do over multiple runs. Simply put your Clunkers up front and have them tank hits for your team. This doesn’t take too long at all, especially if you are running Clunkmasters as they come with a 3-Scrap Clunker as standard. You’ll get this done in 3 or 4 battles without much hassle.

Mega Mimik

“Apply 60 Shell”

Applying Shell can be somewhat difficult, thankfully you don’t need to apply all 60 Shell in one run. You will want to run Snowdwellers as your tribe for easy access to Shell, and then try and apply it as effectively as possible. A solid combo is using Shellbo on a Row with Kernel. This will apply a whopping 18 Shell per play. Combine Lumin and Frenzy with this, and you can generate over 40 per cast. Not only is pushing Shell this hard a great way to complete the Challenge, but it’s also a great way to win.

Krono

“Buy 10 Crowns”

Your final Challenge will take a few runs to complete. Crowns cost 80 Bling a pop, and you will only be able to buy 3 or 4 crowns per run. It’s a matter of time, so get grinding and Krono is yours.

That's all we have on Wildfrost for now.