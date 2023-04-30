Wildfrost: How To Unlock Every Event In The Icebreaker Cabin | Unlock Guide

Everything you need to know to unlock everything for the Icebreaker Cabin in Wildfrost.

Wildfrost has a lot of secrets hidden under its snowy veil. Many of these are locked away behind challenges, and many of those unlockables are cards. However, not all of them. This is where the Icebreaker Cabin comes in. This place has the most interesting secrets of all Wildfrost’s many buildings.

Icebreaker Cabin does not deal with cards – instead, it deals with what events you can encounter when venturing outside of Snowdwell. This guide is going to focus on how to unlock the Icebreaker Cabin as well as how to unlock everything within the Icebreaker Cabin. Let’s dive right in.

What Is Icebreaker Cabin?

Icebreaker Cabin deals in Events, not Cards. These are the locations you visit between battles. For example, the Woolly Snail, or Treasure Chests. Powerful boons to your run help you grow in power and make the next battle easier – in theory. You may have noticed there are not many events in Wildfrost. That’s because they are here.

To unlock the Icebreaker Cabin, you need to spend 500 Bling. That’s it. Throughout as many runs as you want, spend a bunch of Bling and the location will unlock in Snowdwell. Not everything will be this easy, however.

How To Unlock Everything At Icebreaker Cabin

There are a total of 3 unlocks in the Icebreaker Cabin.

Shade Sculptor

“Gain 40 Bling from Goblings”

Goblings are greed traps that spawn in most battles. These things have 6HP and will run away after 4 rounds. They drop 4 Bling when you hit them, and you are going to need to hit them 10 times. However, this does not have to be in a single run. The best way to harvest a Gobling is to hit it with low-damage attacks.

Remember, items with 0 Attack as a characteristic still hit the enemy. This will trigger any ‘on hit’ effects – including the Goblings. Yes, you can throw Junk at Goblings and get money as a reward. More importantly, you can hit them with Blizzard Bottles, Storm Globes, and Snowzookas, deal no damage, and also delay their escape.

Charm Merchant

“Kill 15 enemies with Shroom”

This one will either be done very quickly, or over a long drawn-out series of runs. Shroom is a very powerful effect, but it does require some work to get a fully-functional Shroom deck. If you want to nail this challenge ASAP, then we recommend trying to get a Smackback+Frenzy Fungun comboed with Fungo Blaster. Throw in a Shroom Hammer, or a Spore Pack and you are good to go.

Gnome Traveller

“Feed The Muncher 5 Times”

There are 2-3 Munchers per run, and you can feed each Muncher twice. You could, if you focused Munchers on a good run, complete this on your first attempt. If not, you are very likely to nab it on your second run. Very easy challenge.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.