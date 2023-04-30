Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster: How to Find the Iron Giant

Of course, even in these incredibly streamlined adventures, each game is going to give you at least one trophy or achievement that is kind of a pain to grind out. In Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster, that annoying trophy is going to come from filling out the bestiary. This is because, even if you managed to get the missable enemies from some of the locations added to your tally by the end, you’re still going to need to twiddle your thumbs while you wait for the Iron Giant to show up.

The Iron Giant is a pretty well-known enemy as far as Final Fantasy monsters go. Chances are that if you’ve played even a smattering of the later, more popular entries in the series, you’ve likely run into this fellow at least a few times along the way. Though, as with many monsters from the series, the appearance of the character changes a lot from game to game, particularly in the 3D titles, his iconic build and massive sword generally stay the same.

Here, you’ll find the creature in his first appearance, although you’re going to have to work for it. For our money, the best (and possibly only) place to make him spawn is on the 7th floor of Pandaemonium, the final dungeon in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster. As with the Warmech in the original Final Fantasy, it doesn’t matter whether you’re walking or running. It doesn’t matter if you have experience or gil boosts turned on, and it doesn’t matter how you’re party is equipped.

The appearance of this creature is completely random. However, there is a pretty good indication as to when it will show up, even if you’re barely paying attention while you grind this out. When the Iron Giant shows up, the standard battle theme will change over to that of a boss battle. So long as you’re not playing on mute while you listen to something else, that’s a pretty clear indicator to look up from your phone and celebrate that you’ve finally found this monster.

If you want more good news, the Iron Giant also drops great weapons and items. In fact, you can even get a second Excalibur, along with a bunch of Genji equipment and an Aegis Shield from its drops. As for whether you can beat this monster, if you’ve been able to beat every other boss up to this point, you’re probably fine. Just to be safe, you might want to grind for a bit with the 4x booster on the lower floors. Still, we were able to beat the Iron Giant simply by leaving auto-attack turned on, so if you’ve already grinded pretty hard, this guy should give you no trouble.