Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster: How to Get the Excalibur and Masamune Swords

As with the first game in the series, when it comes to the absolute cream-of-the-crop weapons, players can look no further than the Excalibur and the Masamune. Also, like in the first game, however, in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster, these swords can’t be found until the end of the game, when you’re heading off to challenge the final dungeons.

While the Excalibur sword must be found by returning to an area you might otherwise never go back to at the tail end of the game, the Masamune is perhaps even more devious, as it can only be located by searching for a hidden wall in the fifth floor of the final dungeon, Pandaemonium. Either way, though, once you know where to look for these two ultimate weapons, it will barely take any effort at all for you to find what are easily two of the best swords in the game.

After the supposed death of the Emperor, Leon the Dark Knight will seize control of the Palamecian Empire. However, when you head off to confront him in hopes of winning your old friend back to your side, the Emperor will reveal that he has survived death through the powers of hell. At this point, Ricard the Dragoon will sacrifice himself to buy your team time to escape from the Emperor’s destructive forces.

While this might seem like the end of things as far as Ricard is concerned, if you return to Deist following his death and speak to his wife, you can gain the Excalibur for your troubles. All you need to do is use the phrase “Dragoons” from your password list. Once you have, she will gift you with her husband’s prized possession, the Excalibur sword, and ask that you use it to honor his memory.

As for the Masamune, you will have to make your way through the Jade Passage and into the final dungeon, Pandaemonium, in order to secure this weapon for your team. Once you’ve reached the fifth floor of Pandaemonium, hug the right-hand wall in the upper east area of 5F until you find a secret gap that you can move through.

As you make your way down the secret passage, you’ll come upon the Masamune in a chest. What’s more, this hidden chest should complete your collection of chests from Pandaemonium and will hopefully unlock the 100% treasure chest completion trophy or achievement for you in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster. With these two swords in your possession, you’ll be borderline unstoppable to the enemies of the final dungeon and will be a deadly force to be reckoned with, even for the Emperor himself.