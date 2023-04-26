Wildfrost: How To Complete The ‘Toxic’ Challenge | Charm Unlock Guide

Everything you need to know to complete the 'Toxic' challenge in Wildfrost.

Wildfrost’s entire progression system is built on the completion of Challenges. Every building is locked behind them, every new card or pet is tied to them, and every Charm is intrinsically linked to them. If you want new things in Wildfrost, you have to go out of your way to build specific decks and combos.

The Toxic Challenge is one of the more difficult ones to pull off, however, its reward is also one of the better ones (even though it has downsides). There are multiple ways to pull it off, but we are going to go through how we nabbed this Charm and a much easier variant of that build that requires a bit more patience. Let’s dive in.

Toxic Challenge

The Toxic challenge requires you to stack 20 instances of Shroom on a single target. This is rather difficult to do because of the nature of Shroom. Shroom degrades over time, and most ways to apply Shroom don’t stack it particularly high. There is no ‘Snowcake’ equivalent to fall back on.

This means you need to put in a bit more work if you want to be successful.

Truffle Charm

Your reward for completing this challenge is quite good, however. The Truffle Charm applies a whopping 3 Shroom in exchange for a slight reduction in Max HP. This is 3x more effective than your standard Shroom-based Charm and can be brutal when applied to just about anything. Well worth the effort to obtain.

How To Quickly Complete The Toxic Challenge

Our strategy for this requires a bit of luck to pull off as you need a few things to fall into place. Firstly, you need the Companion, Fungun. This guy has a chunky HP pool and gains bonus Shroom on his attacks when he is hit in combat.

Next, you need a specific Charm – Punchfist. This Charm grants any Companion ‘Smackback’. This effect allows the target to attack whenever they are hit in combat. Now you have Fungun who not only grows more powerful when hit but also applies his Shroom debuff when hit.

Finally, you want a Clunker to help you out – specifically, you want to gun for Fungo Blaster. This is one of the best Clunkers in the game. When something dies, Fungo Blaster will apply that target’s Shroom to another random enemy.

Put all of this together and you have every enemy on the board Shroomed, with all of that Shroom combining into one stack at the end of the fight. 20 will be achieved very quickly, but don’t be surprised if this skyrockets to 3x that amount.

If you want to be even more effective, try and apply Frenzy to Fungun. This can be done with Gnome Charm, but some cards can get this effect rolling too.

Lumin Strategy

If you are willing to wait until you have some wins under your belt, you can pull this off even easier. Combine the Broken Vase with Lumin Goop to create the Lumin Vase. This doubles any effect a card has. This lets Fungun accelerate his Shroom buildup, and this makes the entire process much easier. You scale so quickly you won’t even need Smackback, Frenzy, or Fungo Blaster. Bring some healing to be safe though.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.