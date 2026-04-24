Rumor: PlayStation Studios Were Given Information About Upcoming PlayStation Handheld

There’s a spicy new rumor today about Sony’s hardware future.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user SubstantialLadder943, SpawnWave claimed that PlayStation Studios received a briefing on the upcoming PlayStation handheld.

What makes this rumor interesting is that he said this was in an episode of the ClickR3 podcast that was deleted. That suggests that either SpawnWave was not supposed to divulge this information yet, or he had reason to believe it wasn’t true after all and decided to retract. It’s also possible he was misquoted, but we obviously can’t check.

We have been reporting rumors on a 3rd PlayStation handheld since last year. Instead of running original games like the PSP and Vita, it’s claimed that it will run PlayStation 5 games digitally with graphical improvements.

Sony has yet to announce such a handheld, or even confirm they are working on one. This may lend a new layer of credence to these rumors than was present in the past few months.