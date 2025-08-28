Another Rumor Surfaces Online Over A PS6 Handheld

The PlayStation 6 has yet to be unveiled. For some of us, it’s surprising that we are nearing the eventual announcement and release. However, it is approaching the time when the next generation of console platforms from Sony and Microsoft is set to debut. So, naturally, there will be plenty of rumors circulating about what to expect from consoles like the PS6.

We don’t know what the PS6 will bring to the table. However, rumors have been circulating online for a while now, stating that there will be two devices. You’ll find that there will be a typical PlayStation 6 console that most of us are expecting. However, if rumors are to be believed, we may also see a PlayStation 6 handheld device.

PlayStation 6 Handheld Details Start To Surface Online

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that Insider Moore’s Law Is Dead has released a new YouTube video. The video highlights one aspect that quickly gained popularity on the web. If true, Sony is preparing a PlayStation 6 handheld that can be docked. There is a push to introduce a device similar to the Nintendo Switch.

If that’s the case, the handheld will be able to play games on the go. However, once docked, you should see an increase in power. That’s similar to what we have with the Nintendo Switch and its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll also likely see something more powerful than the PS5 when docked.

Of course, that would be big news if true. Sony hasn’t released a portable handheld device in years. Or at least they haven’t released one that is made to play games directly. We do have the PlayStation Portal, which allows you to enjoy your PS5 games over wi-fi. But when it comes to a dedicated gaming handheld that can play games natively, we’re looking all the way back to the PlayStation Vita.

That said, take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now. Nothing official has been released yet, and we may not hear about what’s to come for a while.