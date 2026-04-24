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Asha Sharma & Matt Booty Shares Xbox Letter To The World – A Manifesto For Their Future

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This team seems capable and enabled to secure Xbox’s future.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and Chief Content Officer Matt Booty have shared their new manifesto for Xbox to the public.

The full letter is worth reading but we will point out the highlights everyone needs to know:

  • The Microsoft Gaming brand is being retired, in favor of the Xbox name
  • The company’s main goals remain Project Helix, Game Pass, publishing on other platforms, and player experience
  • Asha also wants to expand to China, emerging markets, and mobile
  • Asha did not commit to, but will reevaluate their approach to exclusivity, as well as AI

It’s a genuinely exciting time for the company, as Asha just moved to lower prices for Game Pass, unheard of in the current economy.

There’s clearly a PR angle to all this, but after the past few years of frustrating messaging, that isn’t a bad thing at all. While it remains how successful Asha’s and Matt’s team will be in reviving Xbox, they are saying the right things, and taking the right steps.

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